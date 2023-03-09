BASKETBALL

John Brown women falter

The John Brown University women (21-10) held a 20-13 lead after the first quarter Wednesday but were outscored 62-47 the rest of the way in a 75-67 loss to Cumberlands (Ky.) in the second round of the NAIA Tournament in New Orleans.

Both teams shot decent from the floor, with John Brown shooting 40% (22 of 55) and Cumberlands shooting 43.1% (22-51). The Golden Eagles shot 42.9% (12 of 28) from the three-point line but were outrebounded 39-24, including 15-8 on the offensive glass.

Tarrah Stephens scored a game-high 23 points in the loss for John Brown on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor to go with a team-high 6 rebounds. Graci Harris had 13 points for the Golden Eagles and Natalie Smith added 12. Kassie Monday led the Patriots (24-7) with 16 points, while Destiny Haworth scored 15 and Lakin Burke chipped in with 13.

TRACK & FIELD

ASU piles up Sun Belt postseason honors

After capturing both the men's and women's Sun Belt Conference indoor track and field championships, Arkansas State collected six postseason awards, as announced by the league office Wednesday morning.

Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Jim Patchell swept the league's Coach of the Year honors -- the 17th and 18th awards of his career.

On the men's side, Colby Eddowes and Myles Thomas were named Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, respectively. Eddowes scored a conference- and school-record 5,805 heptathlon points in January before earning bronze in the 60 meters at the Sun Belt championships. Thomas took gold in the 60 meters with a time of 6.66, the first Red Wolf to win the event since 2018.

Camryn Newton-Smith, who will compete at the NCAA Indoor championships Friday, was named women's Field Performer of the Year -- she scored 4,356 points in the pentathlon in January, shattering school and conference records while ranking second-best in the NCAA this season. Rahel Broemmel was the women's Freshman of the Year after collecting silver medals in the mile and 3,000 meters.

