Super Quiz: “Ant” in the Middle

1. So worried or upset that you are not able to control your feelings.
2. A decorative container for growing things.
3. The spirit of a dead person.
4. Barely, hardly.
5. Favoring one person or side over another.
6. A unit used for measuring very small amounts of energy.
7. A chapel endowed for singing Masses for the soul of the donor.
8. A rhythmical work song originally sung by sailors.
9. The pipe of a bagpipe on which the melody is played.
ANSWERS
1. Frantic
2. Planter
3. Phantom
4. Scantly
5. Slanted
6. Quantum
7. Chantry
8. Chantey (shanty)
9. Chanter