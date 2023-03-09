Super Quiz: “Ant” in the Middle

1. So worried or upset that you are not able to control your feelings.

2. A decorative container for growing things.

3. The spirit of a dead person.

4. Barely, hardly.

5. Favoring one person or side over another.

6. A unit used for measuring very small amounts of energy.

7. A chapel endowed for singing Masses for the soul of the donor.

8. A rhythmical work song originally sung by sailors.

9. The pipe of a bagpipe on which the melody is played.

ANSWERS

1. Frantic

2. Planter

3. Phantom

4. Scantly

5. Slanted

6. Quantum

7. Chantry

8. Chantey (shanty)

9. Chanter