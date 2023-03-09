SWAC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

UAPB 62, ALABAMA A&M 55

Coriah Beck's lay-up with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter broke a tie score and opened the door for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to escape during the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women's Tournament at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Beck's basket put the Golden Lions ahead 52-50 and led to a closing 12-5 run that sealed the win in the day's opening game. Tia Morgan added 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jelissa Reese had 10 points for UAPB (13-16), which won despite a dreadful 1-of-15 (6.7%) shooting performance in the third quarter.

The Golden Lions now face the winner of today's matchup between Alabama State and Bethune-Cookman in Friday's semifinals.

The Golden Lions shot 19 of 58 (32.8%) from the field and went 16 of 22 (72.7%) from the foul line.

Amani Free had 17 points, and Toni Grace finished with 14 for Alabama A&M (14-15), which knocked down 19 of 56 (33.9%) field goals and 14 of 17 (82.4%) free throws.

The Bulldogs trailed 36-29 at halftime but rallied to take a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.