Three people arrested on various charges in Washington and Benton counties

Arrests

Fayetteville

Jeremy Horton, 42, of 101 Locust Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Horton was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Donna Canuti, 63, of 1436 N. Izard Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Canuti was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Rogers

Kalea Ray, 26, of 110 Franklin Ave. in Lowell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Ray was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.