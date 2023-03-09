Police beat: Two face charges after pistol found

Two face charges after pistol found

Little Rock police late Tuesday arrested two people who now face felony gun charges after a stolen pistol was found during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Natasha Williams, 37, of Little Rock near 6425 S. University Ave. around 11:43 p.m. because the vehicle's tail light was out, the report says. Marquel Branscomb, 39, also of Little Rock, was a passenger.

Police determined Williams had a Board of Parole warrant out, leading them to search the vehicle, the report says. Branscomb, who is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun, gave police permission to search him, the report says.

The search located a stolen Taurus 9mm pistol and a glass pipe in the center console and a second pipe and a bag of suspected marijuana elsewhere in the vehicle, the report says.

Williams faces felony counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving of a firearm as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and having a nonworking brake light.

Branscomb faces the same felony counts and the drug paraphernalia charge as well as a misdemeanor drug possession count.

Both Williams and Branscomb were being held Wednesday night in the Pulaski County jail on $30,000 bonds, an online inmate roster showed.

Threats with knife end with LR arrest

Little Rock police Tuesday night arrested a man who they say threatened to stab two people, according to an arrest report.

One woman told police that James Brown, 56, had threatened to stab her while brandishing a knife near Interstate 630 and Broadway after she asked him to leave. Brown is listed as a homeless Little Rock resident.

A second witness said Brown pointed a knife at him and threatened to stab him if he didn't get back.

When officers made contact with Brown around 9:20 p.m., they said, he was walking down the street with a knife in his hand.

Brown faces two counts of terroristic threatening and one of aggravated assault. He was being held Wednesday night in the Pulaski County jail on a $5,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster showed.

Man charged in pursuit, firearm

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after Jacksonville police say he fled a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon while armed with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Police tried to pull over Demario Culbreath, 25, around 1:50 p.m. near 604 Trickey Lane because Culbreath's driver's license had been suspended and he had no insurance, the report says. Culbreath stopped but got out of the vehicle and ran from police, the report says.

Officers said they saw that Culbreath had a gun in his waistband and pursued him, eventually arresting him around 2:28 p.m. in a shed near 1421 S. Bailey St.

A Glock 45 9mm pistol that had been modified to fire in full automatic was found behind one of the buildings Culbreath had run near, and an extended magazine loaded with ammunition was found in his vehicle alongside five bags of suspected marijuana, two pills thought to be ecstasy and seven thought to be Xanax, and an unmarked pill bottle of an unidentified liquid, the report says.

Culbreath is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces 10 felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of a machine gun in the course of a criminal offense, fleeing, second-degree battery of a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, residential burglary, breaking or entering and two drug possession counts.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night on a $35,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster showed.