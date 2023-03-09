UAPB women beat Alabama A&M

Four University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball players scored in double figures Wednesday, and the Lady Lions came away with a 62-55 win over second-seeded Alabama A&M in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena.

UAPB (13-16), the No. 7 seed, will take on either Alabama State or Bethune-Cook-man in the semifinal round at 11 a.m. Friday. The other side of the bracket pitted top-seed Jackson State vs. Grambling State on Wednesday evening and Southern vs. Prairie View A&M at 5:30 p.m. today.

UAPB finished the regular season tied for sixth in the SWAC standings but lost the tiebreaker with Bethune-Cook-man due a head-to-head loss.

Coriah Beck led UAPB with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Demetria Shephard tacked on 15 points, 3 steals and 4 rebounds; Tia Morgan finished with 12 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds, and Jelissa Reese totaled 10 points and 3 rebounds.

Amani Free put up 17 points and 6 boards, while Jayla Cody finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama A&M (14-15), which split its regular-season series with UAPB.

The Lady Lions outscored the Bulldogs 24-11 in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 36-29 lead. The Bulldogs held the Lady Lions to 1-for-15 shooting in the third quarter and outscored them 11-3 to go in front, before UAPB shot 6 of 11 in the final 10 minutes to win.

For the game, however, UAPB made just 19 of 58

(32.8%), going 8-for-24 from 3-point range, and hit 16 of 22 free throws. Alabama A&M went 19 for 56 (33.9%), including 3-for-16 from beyond the arc, and made 14 of 17 free throws.

DOSS MAKES ALL-SWAC FIRST TEAM

UAPB graduate guard/ forward Shaun Doss Jr. was named first-team All-SWAC in men’s basketball, the conference announced Tuesday.

Doss, of Marion, led the SWAC in scoring at 17.7 points per game. He was second in the conference in free-throw percentage

(82.4%), fourth in field-goal percentage (41.7%), 10th in steals (42), 16th in blocked shots (18) and 18th in assists (65). Doss scored 30 or more points twice and had two double-doubles in his lone season back from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Doss is on the watch list for the HBCU All-Star game April 2 at Texas Southern University.

The Golden Lions finished the season 10-21 and missed the SWAC Tournament following a 63-58 loss to Alcorn State, their ninth straight defeat.

UAPB-UALR BASEBALL GAME POSTPONED

UAPB’s home baseball game against UA Little Rock scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to rain in the Pine Bluff area.

It is not known when the game will be made up. The two teams played Feb. 21 in Little Rock, with UALR winning 8-3.

UAPB is 4-7 on the season, with a win over Mississippi Valley State and series sweep of Arkansas Baptist College. The Golden Lions will host New Orleans’ Dillard University in a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and play the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The doubleheader will be the fourth and fifth games of an 11-game home-stand.

SOFTBALL LIONS START CONFERENCE

The UAPB softball team will start SWAC play Friday at Alcorn State in Mississippi. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

UAPB is 2-16 after losing a doubleheader at home to Ohio’s Youngstown State University, 7-2 and 8-0, on Tuesday. The Lady Lions last won Feb. 18 at home over New Jersey’s Saint Peter’s College, 3-0.