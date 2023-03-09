Woman, boy shot to death in car lot





A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were found shot to death in a parking lot near a Pine Bluff apartment complex Tuesday, and police have arrested a suspect.

Lt. David DeFoor of Pine Bluff police reported officers responded to Sunset Village Apartments at 2611 W. 34th Ave. just before 9 p.m. and located three people in a gray car parked near the street, all of whom were shot. The two who died were located in the back seat and pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The 18-year-old was identified as Asharray Thomas of Pine Bluff. Authorities did not name the 16-year-old, citing his age. Both have been transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to establish the official cause and manner of death.

Another female was found shot and was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately known. A fourth person, a male, reportedly fled the scene and was located a block away, according to DeFoor. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives arrested Kavon Bledsoe, 21, of Pine Bluff in connection with the shooting. Bledsoe has been booked on two counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act and one count of tampering with evidence.

Detectives are still looking for at least three more suspects in the shootings, DeFoor said.

Pine Bluff schools Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree confirmed Thursday the deceased were students in the district. One student attended Pine Bluff High School, and the other attended Dollarway High School, Barbaree said.

"The Pine Bluff School District is saddened by the news of two of our students who lost their lives last night, as well as those who were injured in an off-campus incident," Barbaree said. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate this incident. As always, our number one concern is the safety of our students and staff."

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff police Detective Division at (870) 730-2096, the tip line at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The two deaths are the fifth and sixth homicides of 2023 within Pine Bluff.





Kavon Bledsoe





