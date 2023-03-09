Women’s Day events call for equity

MADRID -- From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women's Day demonstrations in cities around the world Wednesday highlighted the unfinished work of providing equity for half of the planet's population.

While activists in some places celebrated political and legal advances, observances also pointed to repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence globally.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted this week that women's rights were "abused, threatened and violated" around the world and said that gender equality won't be achieved for 300 years given the current pace of change.

Progress won over decades is vanishing because "the patriarchy is fighting back," Guterres said.

Even in countries where women have considerable freedom, there have been recent setbacks. This was the first International Women's Day since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion last year and many states adopted restrictions on abortion.

The United Nations recognized International Women's Day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in labor movements of the early 20th century. The day is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in different countries.

The United Nations identified Afghanistan as the most repressive country in the world for women and girls since the Taliban takeover in 2021. The U.N. mission said Afghanistan's new rulers were "imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes."

The Taliban have banned girls' education beyond sixth grade and barred women from public spaces such as parks and gyms. Women must cover themselves from head to toe and are also barred from working at national and international nongovernmental organizations.

Afghan women's rights campaigner Zubaida Akbar told the U.N. Security Council that women and girls in the country are facing "the worst crisis for women's rights in the world."

"The Taliban have sought not only to erase women from public life, but to extinguish our basic humanity," said Zubaida. "There is one term that appropriately describes the situation of Afghan woman today: Gender Apartheid."

Women gathered in Pakistan's major cities to march amid tight security. Organizers said the demonstrations were aimed at seeking rights guaranteed by the constitution. Some conservative groups last year threatened to stop similar marches by force.

Women's rights activists in Japan held a small rally to renew their demand for the government to allow married couples to keep using different surnames. Under the 1898 civil code, a couple must adopt "the surname of the husband or wife" at the time of marriage. Surveys show majority support for both men and women keeping their own names.

In the Philippines, hundreds of protesters from various women's groups rallied in Manila for higher wages and decent jobs.

"We are seeing the widest gender pay gap," protest leader Joms Salvador said. "We are seeing an unprecedented increase in the number of women workers who are in informal work without any protection."

The first female leader of Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, said during an International Women's Day rally organized by an opposition party that she has brought a new level of political tolerance to the East African nation.

Hassan has been accused of continuing her predecessor John Magufuli's anti-democratic policies, but she lifted a 6-year-old ban on opposition rallies in January.

In Turkey, women converged on a central Istanbul neighborhood to try to demonstrate for their rights and protest the staggering toll of the deadly quake that hit Turkey and Syria a month ago.

Thousands braved an official ban on the march and were met by police who fired tear gas and detained several people. Similar incidents marred past years' efforts to hold the march.

In Europe, hundreds of ethnic Albanian women in Kosovo's capital protesting domestic violence threw black-and-red smoke bombs at the police headquarters. The protesters, who rallied under the slogan "We march, do not celebrate," accused police, the prosecutor's office and the courts of gender discrimination.

In Russia, where International Women's Day is a national holiday, President Vladimir Putin presented state awards to several women during a Kremlin ceremony. He singled out a military paramedic and a journalist for fulfilling their duties during the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin insists on calling "a special military operation."

In Spain alone, hundreds of thousands of women -- with expectations taking the total over 1 million as in previous years -- attended evening demonstrations in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities. Big rallies were also organized in many other cities around the world, while in some countries only minor events were held.

Although Spain has for years produced one of the world's biggest turnouts on March 8, this year's marches were marked by a division within its own left-wing government over a sexual liberty law that has inadvertently led to the reduction of sentences for hundreds of sexual offenders.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Wilson and staff writers of The Associated Press.

A protester attends an International Women's Day demonstration in Madrid, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Women shout slogans as they gather to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)



Carabinieri policewomen, part of the Chigi Palace governmen offices honor guard, wait for the arrival of The Netherland's Premier Mark Rutte meeting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Women's Day in Rome, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Activists perform a flash mob during a rally on International Women's Day, outside the central railway station in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Israeli women's rights activists form a human chain to mark International Women's Day and protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Haifa, Israel, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



A woman, her chest marked with a message that reads in Spanish: "Just because I am your wife does not mean you can rape me!", participates in a march marking International Women's Day, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)



Women chants slogans during the International Women's Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos , Nigeria, Wednesday , March. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Women with disabilities protest during the International Women's Day celebration. Banner reads "My disability does not prevent equality", in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

