Zebras to face Wolves for state title

If it's hard to beat a team three times in a season, the Pine Bluff Zebras aren't trying to hear it.

"People are psyching themselves out with that 'third time's the charm' stuff," senior guard X'Zaevion Barnett said. "We're locked in. We've got the same goal. It's been the same goal. People are psyching themselves out with that, and I don't like that."

Barnett has a strong reason for that.

Pine Bluff (24-7) defeated Lake Hamilton twice in 5A-South Conference play, en route to its third straight league championship. Regardless of the clichés surrounding tonight's third meeting -- the charm, as the Wolves (27-4) hope, or thrice is nice for the Zebras -- a state championship is on the line.

"I feel like if you stick to what you do and how you play, we know what we're capable of doing," Barnett said. "I feel like if we play our game, we're going to do the same thing that's been happening. That's why I don't psyche myself out with that."

The Zebras have won 13 of championships in school history (last in 2015), and they defended their home away from home, the Pine Bluff Convention Center, last week in hopes of returning to the summit of Class 5A basketball at the place formerly called Summit Arena in Hot Springs.

Now, it's the Wolves' turn to try to hold serve in their backyard, so to speak. (Lake Hamilton High School is actually 25 minutes west of Bank OZK Arena.) Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 tonight, with Arkansas PBS (KETS, channel 2) carrying the game live.

"I hope it's a special atmosphere for these kids," 11th-year Lake Hamilton coach Scotty Pennington said. "They deserve it, not just our kids but Pine Bluff's kids as well. It's going to be a fun one, two teams that respect one another. Both coaching staffs really care about one another and respect each other. Their players are top-notch kids. They have a great program over there. They act right. They make their grades. Our kids [do] the same. We're going to get after each other and see what happens. It ought to be a great game."

The Zebras said they haven't added any extra wrinkles in hopes of denying the 5A-South runners-up the upset. As consistent as they've been -- Pine Bluff went 15-1 in the 5A-South -- they may not need to.

"I don't think we tweak anything," seventh-year Zebras coach Billy Dixon said. "I think what we have to do is be who we are, and when we do that, we play good basketball."

Take, for example, junior 3-guard Courtney Crutchfield. He's scored 74 points in three state tournament games, reached a double-double in the first round against Sylvan Hills and nearly struck two more against Nettleton in the quarterfinals and Greene County Tech in the semifinals.

Defensively, no team has scored more than 49 points against Pine Bluff in the playoffs.

The Zebras are guard-heavy in their lineups with junior Braylen Hall and Barnett sharing the point, junior Austyn Dendy able to play anywhere on the court and senior Jordon Harris protecting the paint. Sophomore Deriyon Graydon comes off the bench and can either give Harris a hand on the glass or provide another scoring option.

Lake Hamilton is a three-time state champion that hasn't won it all since 2009, but the Wolves have an opportunity with their own formidable inside-out presence, Ty Robinson.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard/forward scored powered the Wolves through the tournament with 78 points. He scored 38 of those and was a rebound shy of a double-double in a first-round win over Little Rock Parkview, poured in 16 points in holding off top-ranked Marion in the quarterfinals and went for 24 points and 7 boards in a semifinal win over Harrison.

Besides him, sophomore Labraun Christon, and seniors Zac Pennington and Charter Harris are reliable scoring options for the Wolves.

"I just think it's our overall shooting ability and our scoring ability," Robinson said, asked what makes the Wolves a championship-caliber team. "It's been a fun year just because of all the scorers we have and all the players combined who can shoot the ball and score. It's been fun."

Pine Bluff defeated Lake Hamilton 66-48 on Dec. 6 in Pearcy, but that was the Wolves' sixth game in eight days. The second meeting Jan. 24 in Pine Bluff was closer, but the Zebras prevailed 62-55.

Robinson likes his chances for a charm, even if the Zebras aren't willing to let it happen.

"I think this week off will give us some good legs and we can finish the whole game strong and have a chance to win," Robinson said.

Flash back to the previous two seasons, and Lake Hamilton handed Pine Bluff its only conference loss each time. Hot Springs Lakeside was the Zebras' culprit this year.

"It's hard to be Lake Hamilton any time," Dixon said. "I mean, this time is no different than all the other times we've played them. It's going to be a hard-fought ballgame."

Dixon is well aware what the Wolves are capable of, as well as what his Zebras can do.

"We know Lake Hamilton is a very good ballclub. They're very well-coached. They're disciplined," Dixon said. "You don't get to the championship game without being a very good ballclub. Our guys will certainly not overlook them. I don't think we change a lot. We make adjustments as we go."