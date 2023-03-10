1A boys capsule

1A boys

MARKED TREE VS. COUNTY LINE

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARKED TREE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GKenyon Carter5-7So.

GDonny Childs5-9Sr.

GLandon Lewis5-10So.

FCameron Marshall6-0Jr.

CJonah Walker6-7So.

COACH Barbara Wilburn-Covington

CONFERENCE 1A-3

RECORD 29-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Calico Rock 82-45 (regional first round), def. Concord 56-43 (regional semifinal), def. Shirley 65-46 (regional final), def. Marvell-Elaine 63-49 (state first round), def. The New School 56-54 (state second round), def. Brinkley 56-44 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jonah Walker

COUNTY LINE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GAundrae Milum6-2Sr.

GKelby Rudd5-11Sr.

GDrake Price5-10Sr.

GTrent Johnson5-11Jr.

FCooper Watson6-6Jr.

COACH Joe Brunson

CONFERENCE 1A-1W

RECORD 44-0

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Kingston 70-36 (regional first round), def. The New School 64-48 (regional semifinal), def. Ozark Catholic 71-34 (regional final), def. Bradley 70-47 (state first round), def. Clarendon 70-55 (state second round), def. Shirley 71-58 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Cooper Watson

NOTEWORTHY

County Line was No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 1A Boys Preseason Super Six poll while Marked Tree was unranked. The latter was ranked No. 3 before the start of postseason play. ... Marked Tree, which won its first state title in 1988, captured a championship in 2001. It lost to Earle in the Class 2A final in 2017. ... The first crown for County Line came in 1971. ... Thirty-nine of County Line's 44 victories have been by double figures. ... The margin of victory for Marked Tree since regional play began is 14.5 points compared to 23 points for County Line.