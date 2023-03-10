1A girls capsule

1A girls

MAMMOTH SPRING VS. NORFORK

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAMMOTH SPRING

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GBrynn Washam5-9Jr.

GAdrianna Corbett5-9Jr.

GLaney Young5-6Jr.

GTay Davis5-8Jr.

FSara Crowe6-2Sr.

COACH Scott Small

CONFERENCE 1A-3

RECORD 37-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Concord 67-45 (regional first round), def. Rural Special 64-30 (regional semifinal), def. Norfork 44-40 (regional final), def. Guy-Perkins 70-27 (state first round), def. Taylor 68-37 (state second round), def. Wonderview 75-38 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Sara Crowe

NORFORK

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GLiza Shaddy5-9Jr.

GKasey Moody5-7Jr.

GKiley Alman5-8Sr.

FKeely Blanchard5-10Jr.

FJordan Rasmussen6-0Sr.

COACH Luke Cornett

CONFERENCE 1A-2

RECORD 32-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Armorel 68-25 (regional first round), def. Marked Tree 61-48 (regional semifinal), lost to Mammoth Spring 44-40 (regional final), def. Sacred Heart 62-38 (state first round), def. Dermott 64-40 (state second round), def. Rural Special 55-26 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jordan Rasmussen

NOTEWORTHY

Mammoth Spring was No. 1 and Norfork was No. 2 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 1A Girls Preseason Super Six poll. ... Three players (Kiley Alman, Liza Shaddy, Keely Blanchard) have scored at least 1,000 points in their careers for Norfork. ... Last year was the first time Mammoth Spring had appeared in a championship final. ... Five players saw more than 25 minutes of playing time in last year's title game for the Lady Panthers when they beat Mammoth Spring 48-43. .. The only Class 1A team from Arkansas to beat the Lady Bears over the past two seasons has been Norfork.