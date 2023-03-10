6A boys capsule

6A boys

SPRINGDALE VS. JONESBORO

TIME 1:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

SPRINGDALE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

FIsaiah Sealy6-6So.

FTevin Tate6-5Sr.

FCy Bates6-3So.

GCourtland Muldrew6-3So.

GCarson Tangness6-4Sr.

COACH Jeremy Price

CONFERENCE 6A-West

RECORD 25-8

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Conway 63-46 (state first round), def. Little Rock Central 60-55 (state second round), def. Bentonville West 58-46 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Tevin Tate

JONESBORO

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GPhillip Tillman5-11Sr.

GDeion Buford-Wesson5-11Sr.

GC.J. Larry6-3So.

FDevarious Montgomery6-4Sr.

FIsaac Harrell6-8Sr.

COACH Wes Swift

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 29-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Bentonville 61-28 (state second round), def. Cabot 40-38 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Devarious Montgomery

NOTEWORTHY

Jonesboro was No. 2 and Springdale was No. 5 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 6A Boys Preseason Super Six poll. ... Jeremy Price took over as head coach for Springdale in 2015. He was an all-state and all-conference player for the Bulldogs in 1997-99. ... Wes Swift, who is closing in on 600 career victories, has won seven state titles in his head-coaching career, including five at Jonesboro during his 14 seasons as the team's head coach. ... Springdale last played for a state championship in 2014 when it was beaten by North Little Rock. ... The Golden Hurricane won the past two Class 5A titles before making the move to the state's largest classification this season.