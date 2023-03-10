6A girls capsule

6A girls

CONWAY VS. NORTH LITTLE ROCK

TIME Noon

PROBABLE STARTERS

CONWAY

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GKaidyn Beckwith5-5Sr.

GChloe Clardy5-10Sr.

GAlexis Cox5-9So.

GKamille Brown5-7Sr.

CSavannah Scott6-4Sr.

COACH Ashley Hutchcraft

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 27-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Fayetteville 69-45 (state second round), def. Little Rock Central 66-38 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Savannah Scott

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GGarin Freeman5-5Sr.

GJocelyn Tate5-10Jr.

GApril Edwards5-9Sr.

FJa'Miya Brown5-10Sr.

FMadison Hatley6-0Jr.

COACH Daryl Fimple

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 26-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Springdale Har-Ber 66-41 (state second round), def. Cabot 60-54 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Garin Freeman

NOTEWORTHY

Conway was No. 1 and North Little Rock was No. 2 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 6A Girls Preseason Super Six poll. They've been in that order for the entire season. ... Coach Daryl Fimple has won five state titles at North Little Rock (2006, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2022). ... Three of Conway's five losses have come to teams ranked in the ESPN Top 25 poll (No. 2 Sidwell Friends, D.C., No. 7 La Jolla, Calif., No. 21 South Grand Prairie, Texas). ... North Little Rock has lost to teams from Missouri (Vachon) and Texas (Coppell). ... The Lady Wampus Cats' Savannah Scott has signed with Auburn, while Chloe Clardy is heading to Stanford. ... April Edwards and Ja'Miya Brown of North Little Rock are committed to Pittsburg (Kan.) State.