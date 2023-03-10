Arkansas set to host another round of top prospects

Arkansas is expected to host numerous top recruits over the next two days and beyond.

The Razorbacks are set to entertain athlete Noreel White and defensive lineman Dion Stutts on Friday.

White, 6-1, 170, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin, is a 4-star prospect with offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida State, LSU and other schools, and Stutts, 6-3, 270, of Memphis University School, is a 3-star recruit with offers from the Razorbacks, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Louisville, South Carolina and other programs.

Both visited Arkansas on Jan. 28.

March 11

• '24 LB DJ Barber, 6-0, 220, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

He is a 4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Louisville offers. Barber is teammates with offensive lineman target Jac’Qawn McRoy.

• '24 DB Ashton McShane, 6-1, 170, of McKinney, Texas

He holds offers from Kansas State, Colorado State and Wyoming. His coach, Marcus Shavers, played defensive line for the Razorbacks.

• '24 S Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-11, 185, of Duncanville, Texas

He is a 4-star with Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss offers. Dotson has visited the Razorbacks three previous times.

• '25 S Tyren Polley Jr., 5-11, 180, of Duncanville, Texas

He holds Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Baylor offers.

• '25 CB Zadian Gentry, 6-1, 170, of McKinney, Texas

Gentry has Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Purdue and SMU offers. He has a best of 14.83 second in 110-meter hurdles.

• '24 QB KJ Jackson, 6-3, 210, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James

He is a 4-star with Arkansas, Central Florida, Penn State, Kansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Louisville offers. Jackson attended an Arkansas camp last summer.

• '24 CB Tony-Louis Nkuba, 6-2, 170, of Lewisville, Texas,

Nkuba is a 4-star with Arkansas, Texas Tech, Arizona State, SMU, Oregon State and Houston offers. He had 24 tackles, 7 interceptions, 9 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble as junior.

• '26 OL Bear McWhorter, 6-3, 285, of Kingston (Ga.) Cass

He has Arkansas, Penn State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida State offers.

• '26 QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-2, 190, of Kingston (Ga.) Cass

He holds an offer from South Florida.

• '24 LB Jordan Burns, 6-2, 215, of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy

Burns is a 4-star with Arkansas, Michigan, Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Auburn offers. He is the No. 23 linebacker nationally and No. 34 prospect in Georgia.

• '26 WR O’Mari Johnson, 6-0, 170, of Wesson (Miss.) Wesson Attendance

He holds Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State and South Carolina offers. MaxPreps named him a freshman All-American.

• '24 DE Xadavien Sims, 6-4, 245, of Durant, Okla.

He is a 4-star with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Michigan offers. The Razorbacks were the first to offer Sims as a sophomore.

• '24 S Kenyan Kelly, 6-1, 170, of Denison, Texas

Kelly is a 4-star with Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and TCU offers. He is the No. 28 safety nationally.

• '25 DL Lance Jackson, 6-5, 250, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

He has Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Oklahoma and UNLV offers. He is the younger brother of Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson.

• '25 OL Tucker Kattus, 6-5, 285, of Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier

He holds Kentucky, Michigan and Marshall offers. His father played at Michigan, and his brother is a tight end at Kentucky.

• '24 WR Dozie Ezukanma, 6-3, 180, of Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal

He is a 3-star with Arkansas, Oregon, Miami and Missouri offers. His brother Erik plays receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

• '25 S CJ Jimcoily, 6-3, 190, of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy

He has Arkansas, Michigan, Louisville, Auburn and Kentucky offers.

• '25 DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, 6-4, 295, of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy

He holds Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn and Louisville offers.

• '25 LB Kristopher Thompson, 6-1, 215, of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy

Thompson holds Oklahoma State, Illinois, UNLV, Louisville and UAB offers.

• '25 ATH Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 175, of Bauxite

March 13

• '24 QB Air Noland, 6-3, 192, of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes

He is a 4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and Miami offers.

• '24 CB Braylon Conley, 6-0, 170, of Humble (Texas) Atascocita

Conley is a 4-star with Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, TCU and Louisville offers. He visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 28.

March 16

• '24 WR Josiah Martin, 6-0, 170, of Denton (Texas) Guyer

He is a 3-star with Arkansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Baylor offers. Martin had 60 catches for 878 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior.

April 4

• '24 RB Jaden Baugh, 6-1, 215, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia

Baugh is a 4-star with Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan and Texas offers. He is ESPN's No. 20 athlete and the No. 163 overall prospect in the nation.

April 8

• '24 TE Kylan Fox, 6-5, 215, of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

He is a 4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Colorado offers. Fox is friends with Razorbacks defensive end commit Kavion Henderson.

• '24 S Tylen Singleton, 6-2, 190, of Many, La.

Singleton is a 4-star with Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Michigan and Ole Miss offers. He visited Arkansas a year ago.

April 15

• '24 RB Nate Palmer, 6-0, 190, of Decatur, Texas

Palmer is a 4-star with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Ole Miss offers. He received an offer while visiting the Razorbacks on Jan. 28.

• '24 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 178, of Birmingham (Ala.) Pinson Valley

He is a 3-star with Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech offers. He is the brother of Razorbacks freshman defensive back TJ Metcalf.

June official visits

• '24 OL Daniel Akinkunmi, 6-5, 300, of NFL Academy in London, England

He holds Arkansas, Washington State, Minnesota and Texas Tech offers. He received his offer from the Razorbacks last summer.

• '24 WR Zion Kearney, 6-3, 195, of Missouri City (Texas) Hightower

Kearney narrowed his list to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU and Houston. He visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 20.

• '24 DB Jaden Allen, 5-10, 165, of Aledo, Texas

Allen is a 4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Southern Cal offers. He is a former Texas commitment and visited the Razorbacks on March 4.

• '24 DB Chris Johnson Jr., 6-1, 175, of Aledo, Texas

Johnson is a 4-star with Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College and Louisville offers. His father played at Louisville and in the NFL, and he visited the Razorbacks on March 4.