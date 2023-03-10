The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 9, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-120. Jeffrey Brown v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., concurs.

CV-22-194. Bobby J. Gibbs v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-22-283. Cenark Investment Group, LLC v. Larry Walther, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Baker, Wood, and Webb, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-22-187. Wesley Jefferson v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-22-580. Vincent Hussey v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-571. Nickol Carter v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-547. Serandon Starling v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-22-496. Travis Price v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-22-281. A-1 Recovery Towing and Recovery, Inc. v. Larry Walther, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Baker, Wood, and Webb, JJ., dissent.