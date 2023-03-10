Becoming A Real Man

What does it mean to be a real man of God? I went to the gym to work out recently. I know that working out at a gym seems funny to say but there were a lot of people there hanging out, flexing out, and even one crazy lady freaking out.

There was one man there who looked like he lived in the gym...a "gym rat" we say. He couldn't help but flex and look around to see who was watching him. Obviously the mirror was his best friend.

I thought, "Is the worth of a man found in his biceps?"

As I made my way off the treadmill to the weights, I heard two guys talking about their money. One said, "My bankroll got a lot of zeros." I heard the other say, "Collecting dead presidents is what life's about." Dead presidents is slang for money (as it has former presidents on it).

I thought, "Is the worth of a man found in his money."

As I sat on one workout machine I talked to one guy who couldn't carry on a conversation with me without watching each woman walk by.

I thought, "Is the worth of a man found in the lusts of this world?"

What is the worth of a man? I will say later as I ended up on the treadmill again I saw a godly man walk in the door. It was a friend whom I've seen grow in Christ over the years. He was there to workout with his wife.

He's a man who loves the Lord, spends time with Him often, talks about Him constantly, and really does strive to live out a godly life. He's a great dad, husband, friend, and displays Christ-like character. He's a man who serves in his church, serves his community, and is attentive to the voice of the Holy Spirit.

Is he perfect? I'd answer that by saying I'm not perfect and no man is. But after hearing the other men in the gym that day this guy is a real man...one of God.

Not a fake man hiding behind his toys, treasure, or tools but intentional on a pursuit of Jesus by giving Him his time, talent, and treasure.

So what are some more characteristics of a real man of God? A real man is a leader, not an apathetic bum. Don't be like the man in Ezekiel 22:30 God searched for but couldn't find to build up the wall and stand in the gap. A real man is one full of compassion, courage, and up for the challenges God places before him. He defends the rights of the unfortunate, afflicted, and needy (Proverbs 31:8-9).

A real man is humble, knowing God gives that person grace but opposes the proud (1 Peter 5:5-7). A real man seeks first the kingdom of God because Jesus is his King (Matthew 6:33). He doesn't live for the fleeting pleasures of this sinful world but consecrates himself to be fit for the Master's use and eagerly awaits his eternal home in heaven (2 Timothy 2:21, Joshua 3:5, 2 Corinthians 5:1).

A real man has eyes only for his wife and loves her like Jesus does the church (Ephesians 5). A real man fathers his children in the ways of the Lord...not just some guy with a baby (Ephesians 6:4). A real man lives for eternal reward not the rusting, moth-ridden, broken things that can be stolen away because they are temporary, unfulfilling, and inevitably worthless (Matthew 6:19-24).

A real man worships in his lifestyle, not just in his church pew (1 Timothy 2:8, John 4:24). A real man consumes the word and lets the Holy Spirit conform him to the image of Christ (Jeremiah 15:16, Romans 8:29).

"Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, or sits in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night.

He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither, and whatever he does shall prosper" (Psalm 1:1-3). Help me be that man.





Stephen Harrison is the lead pastor of The Summit Church Saline County and the former lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall.





Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.