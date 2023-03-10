Bella Vista City Council opposes bill on short-term rentals

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista City Council made known its opposition to a bill in the Arkansas Legislature seeking to keep individual cities from regulating short-term rentals.

During its regular session Feb. 27, the council approved a resolution "Expressing the opinion of the Bella Vista City Council regarding the importance of cities and counties having local control over local governmental affairs, opposing Senate Bill 197, and for other purposes."

Senate Bill 197, if passed, would prohibit cities from implementing certain restrictions on the regulation of short-term rentals. The Bella Vista City Council spent the better part of a year working to build regulations for short-term rentals within its city limits.

The resolution opposing SB 197 passed by a 4-1 vote, with council member Jerry Snow casting the lone "no" vote.

The council also took a vote on an ordinance requesting property be rezoned from residential single-family to neighborhood commercial district.

The property is located near Lancashire Boulevard and Buckstone Drive and the rezoning was requested by Cooper Communities Inc.

City staff had requested a third and final reading and vote on the the ordinance, but the motion to go to a third and final reading failed with two council members voting "yes" and three "no."

Council member Wendy Hughes was not in attendance.

In other business, the council approved:

An ordinance amending city code to enact a new section on donations to provide budgeting and appropriation of donated and bequested funds for the budget year in which funding is received.

An ordinance amending city code to remove certain requirements for grading and erosion control and building permit applications.

An ordinance authorizing an agreement with Bankfunding LLC to provide short-term financing under Amendment 78 to the Arkansas Constitution for the acquisition of a Pierce Ascendant Fire Truck.

A resolution approving the mayor's reappointment of Daniel Ellis to the Bella Vista Planning Commission for a four-year term expiring March 1, 2027.

A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Jackson Brown Palculict Architects Inc. for architectural services related to the renovation of the Bella Vista Fire Department's Central Fire Station.

A resolution approving the mayor's reappointment of Gail Klesen to the Bella Vista Planning Commission for a four-year term.

A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a guaranteed maximum price amendment (for project remainder) to the contract with Clinard Construction Management Inc. for construction management services related to the construction of a fire training facility in the amount of $5,084,751.58.

The City Council's next work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 20. Its next regular session will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 27.