Breath of Life Church of Pine Bluff presented Humanitarian Awards on Feb. 26. Honorees were Sederick Rice, Ph.D (left) Kerri McNeal, Kanesha B. Adams, Mattie P. Collins, Louis Moss, and not pictured, Michael Williams Jr., for devoted service to the youth in the community of Pine Bluff. Jennifer Lee is the youth director and Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor of Breath of Life. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Breath of Life gives awards

