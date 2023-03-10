Buckner pedestrian killed by vehicle

A Buckner man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 82 near Stamps, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Joseph Miller, 85, was walking in the eastbound lane of the highway around 5:56 a.m. when he was hit by the vehicle that then fled the scene and could not be identified, according to the report. He was declared dead at the scene.

The trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.