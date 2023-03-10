Budget for PB gets late tweak

A special called Pine Bluff City Council Ways and Means Committee meeting followed by a special called Pine Bluff City Council meeting was held Thursday morning to address a proposed budget adjustment.

The budget adjustment from Community Development was in reference to appropriating a 2021 carryover to 2022 for a homeless shelter, which will be called Opportunity House.

According to the budget adjustment, a total grant revenue of $273,519 would be carried over. The funds would be used for operating expenses, legal services, equipment, supplies, insurance, furnishings, case management, life skills and hotel vouchers.

Chaired by council member Glen Brown Jr. the budget adjustment was approved to go to the full council by committee members Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Steven Mays.

The City Council meeting followed immediately after the adjournment of the Ways and Means Committee meeting.

Absent from the meeting were council members Bruce Lockett and Lanette Frazier. Frazier requested to vote by proxy, which city attorney Althea Scott said she could not do.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington explained that the budget adjustment came from Community Development Director Larry Matthews at the last minute with the city of Pine Bluff's deadline to close its budget for the auditors.

"It came too late to be addressed in the meeting on Monday night," said Washington. "I didn't see it on my desk until Tuesday morning. I asked if it could wait until March 20th and I was told it had to be done before then because the auditors wanted our books to be closed out."

According to Washington, the auditors were currently conducting the audit.

"They're doing an audit right now and they cannot move forward with processing the audit until all of our books are closed for the year," said Washington. "So that was the reason it had to be done before the 20th."

While council member Glen. Brown Sr. said he understood the reason, he said he did not agree with a last-minute meeting being called and that more notice should have been given to council members.

"We should be informed way before it gets to the emergency state," said Brown Sr. "It should be given to us, the mayor and everyone else before a last-minute situation."

Mays agreed with Brown Sr. and said the meeting felt rushed. Washington said she agreed and did express the same sentiments to Matthews.

Council member Latisha Brunson suggested the issues be addressed offline.

Moving on with the vote, the budget adjustment passed 6-2.