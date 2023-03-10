Choirs, gospel groups invited to the Norfleet life celebration

Church ministries and choirs, including gospel groups and those representing churches and universities, are invited to participate in a musical concert benefiting the Foundation of Life scholarship in memory of Keith Deshun Norfleet at 3 p.m. April 2 at Greater United Missionary Baptist Church, 3811 S. Indiana St. in Pine Bluff. The Rev. Raymond Jenkins Sr. is pastor.

Norfleet's life was taken on an Easter Sunday in April 1997. According to his mother Flossie Lee, Norfleet was a 21-year-old student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a Christian leader in the community. He participated in the Vesper Choir, Mu Alpha Nu Organization, The Port City Players and other Christian groups from Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

A memorial service and candlelight vigil have been held each April since 1997 to honor Norfleet's life and memories, along with other families who have lost loved ones due to acts of violence in the community.

"It has been called and received upon me through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to establish the foundation for the community and state," Lee said in a statement. "The goal is to provide choir scholarship funds for selected qualified individuals.

"... We, the family and friends of Keith Deshun Norfleet, look forward to many, many more musical events for this worthy cause."

Details: Email flossielee1955@gmail.com or call (501) 563-9783.