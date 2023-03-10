Church News

THE VICTORY FAITH CHURCH will observe Love Day for its pastor and wife, the bishop K.D. Mixon Sr. and Timberly Mixon, at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services will be held at 1002 E. Eighth Ave. The guest speaker will be K.R. Gulley, pastor of the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at Hot Springs.

NEW JERUSALEM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 Texas St., will host its annual Men's Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Dale Watkins, associate minister of New Jerusalem. The public is invited to attend.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate its 65th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be David Jones, pastor of Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ. The theme is the Place of Healing and Deliverance. The community is invited to attend.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Summit Soundz Celebration Band in its 2023 spring concert at 6 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to attend. The program includes arrangements such as "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" featuring Mary Johnson Skillen on flute, and ending with a collection entitled: "Camp Meet'in" capturing the zeal of church revival days in America, according to a news release. A free-will offering will be received to help with student expenses for summer band camps.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 9605 U.S. 65 South, at Moscow will open its food pantry at noon March 17. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will present its Building Fund Program at 2:30 p.m. March 19. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Jones, pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is pastor at New Hope.

SECOND BAPTIST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Dumas will host the 23rd anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 4 p.m. March 26. Special guests will be the Racy Brothers. Guests include Genuine, the Spiritualettes, the Williams Singers, Alma Brown and A1, Righteous Living, and Devin Pruitt. Dee Clay will be the worship leader. The Rev. Charles Adkins is the pastor at Second Baptist.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., is holding Children's Sunday Services at 11 a.m. Sundays with youth pastor, Rod Goodwin. Services will be held in the kids' sanctuary of the D.W. Watson Fellowship Hall. All children are welcome and the van is available for transportation. Services will also be livestreamed on Facebook and other sites. Also, New Community is sponsoring a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8X10 photo, two 5X7 photos and eight wallet size photos. For tickets or details contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's first Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is currently open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

