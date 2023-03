College basketball confernece tournament glance

Conference tournaments All times Central

MEN

America East Conference

Saturday's Championship

Vermont vs. Mass.-Lowell, 10 a.m.

American Athletic Conference

At Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Thursday's First Round

East Carolina 73, South Florida 58

Cent. Florida 76, SMU 70

Wichita St. 81, Tulsa 63

Today's Quarterfinals

Houston vs. East Carolina, noon

Cincinnati vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Cent. Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane vs. Wichita St., 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Thursday's Quarterfinals

VCU 71, Davidson 53

Saint Louis 82, George Mason 54

Dayton 60, Saint Joseph's 54

Fordham 69, La Salle 61

Saturday's semifinals

VCU vs. Saint Louis, noon

Dayton vs. Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference

At Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Miami 74, Wake Forest 72

Duke 96, Pittsburgh 69

Virginia 68, North Carolina 59

Clemson 80, NC State 54

Today's Semifinals

Miami vs. Duke, 6 p.m.

Virginia vs. Clemson, 8:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

At T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Iowa St. 78, Baylor 72

Kansas 78, West Virginia 61

Texas 61, Oklahoma St. 47

Kansas St. vs. TCU, (n)

Today's semifinals

Kansas vs. Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas St.-TCU winner, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Conference

At Madison Square Garden, New York

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Marquette 72, St. John's 70

Connecticut 73, Providence 66

Xavier 89, DePaul 84

Creighton vs. Villanova, (n)

Today's semifinals

Marquette vs. Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Creighton-Villanova winner, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Conference

At United Center, Chicago

Thursday's Second Round

Rutgers 62, Michigan 50

Ohio St. 73, Iowa 69

Penn St. 79, Illinois 76

Maryland 70, Minnesota 54

Today's Quarterfinals

Purdue vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Michigan St. vs. Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Penn St., 5:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Maryland, 8 p.m.

Big West Conference

At Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.

Thursday's Quarterfinals

UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51

Cal St.-Fullerton 62, Hawaii 60

UC Santa Barbara 64, Cal Poly 54

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis, (n)

Today's Semifinals

UC Irvine vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Riverside-UC Davis winner, 10:30 p.m.

Conference USA

At Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Florida Atlantic 75, W. Kentucky 51

Middle Tennessee 66, UNC- Charlotte 65

North Texas 74, Louisiana Tech 46

Ala.-Birmingham 87, Rice 60

Today's Semifinals

Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m.

North Texas vs. Ala.-Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Ivy League

At Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, N.J.

Saturday's semifinals

Yale vs. Cornell, 10 a.m.

Princeton vs. Penn, 12:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

Thursday's quarterfinals

Marist 75, Quinnipiac 59

Niagara 71, Siena 65

Today's semifinals

Iona vs. Niagara, 5 p.m.

St. Peter's vs. Marist, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Thurday's First Round

Toledo 91, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 90, Ball St. 70

Kent St. 76, N. Illinois 57

Akron 101, Buffalo 77

Today's semifinals

Toledo vs. Ohio, 4 p.m.

Kent St. vs. Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

At Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.

Thursday's first round

Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Morgan St. 64

Norfolk St. 73, Coppin St. 56

Today's semifinals

Howard vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, 5 p.m.

NC Central vs. Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference

At Thomas & Mack Center, Paradise, Nev.

Thursday's Quarterfinals

San Diego St. 64, Colorado St. 61

San Jose St. 81, Nevada 77

Boise St. 87, UNLV 76

Utah St. vs. New Mexico, (n)

Today's semifinals

San Diego St. vs. San Jose St., 8:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Utah St.-New Mexico winner, 11 p.m.

Pacific-12 Conference

At T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 9

UCLA 80, Colorado 69

Oregon 75, Washington St. 70

Arizona 95, Stanford 84

Southern Cal vs. Arizona St., (n)

Today's semifinals

UCLA vs. Oregon, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. So. Cal-Arizona St. winner, 10:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference

At Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

Thursday's first round

Jackson St. 62, Prairie View 60, OT

Alabama A&M 77, Southern 63

Today's semifinals

Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Sam Houston St. 64, Cal Baptist 51

Grand Canyon 84, Seattle 79

Utah Valley St. 72, Tarleton State 58

S. Utah vs. Utah Tech, (n)

Today's semifinals

Sam Houston St. vs. Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. vs. S. Utah-Utah Tech winner, 10:30 p.m.

WOMEN

America East Conference

Today's Championship

Vermont vs. Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

American Athletic Conference

At Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Thursday's Championship

East Carolina 46, Houston 44

Atlantic Sun Conference

Saturday's Championship

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

At Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.

Thursday's First Round

Kansas St. 79, Texas Tech 69

TCU 57, Kansas 52

Today's Quarterfinals

Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Texas vs. Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. TCU, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

Big West Conference

At Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.

Today's Semifinals

UC Santa Barbara vs. CS Bakersfield, 2 p.m.

Long Beach St. vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Conference

At SECU Arena, Towson, Md.

Thursday's Second Round

Hampton 78, Delaware 67

Hofstra 66, NC A&T 59

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Coll. of Charleston 54

Stony Brook , vs. Elon

Today's Quarterfinals

Towson vs. Hampton, 11 a.m.

William & Mary vs. Hofstra, 1:30 p.m.

Drexel vs. Monmouth (NJ), 4 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Conference USA

At Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Middle Tennessee 84, UNC-Charlotte 53

UTEP 64, Louisiana Tech 54

W. Kentucky 71, Ala.-Birmingham 67

UTSA 62, Rice 54

Today's semifinals

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. UTSA, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

At Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, N.J.

Today's semifinals

Princeton vs. Penn, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Harvard, 6 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

Thursday's quarterfinals

Manhattan 50, Quinnipiac 43

Siena 59, Fairfield 53

Today's semifinals

Iona vs. Siena, 10 a.m.

Niagara vs. Manhattan, 12:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Today's semifinals

Toledo vs. Kent St., 9 a.m.

Bowling Green vs. Ball St., 11:30 a.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

At Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.

Thursday,'s first round

NC Central 57, Coppin St. 50

Howard 67, Delaware St. 35

Today's semifinals

Norfolk St. vs. NC Central, 11 a.m.

Howard vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

At Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, Ill.

Thursday's First Round

Murray St. 88, Evanvilee 46

Missouri St. 71, Bradley 53

S. Illinois 81, Indiana St. 79

Ill.-Chicago 72, Valparaiso 47

Today's Quarterfinals

Illinois St. vs. Murray St., noon

Drake vs. Missouri St., 2:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. S. Illinois, 6 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Ill.-Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Thursday's semifinals

Fairleigh Dickinson 59, St. Francis (NY) 40

Sacred Heart 68, Merrimack 61

Sunday's Championship

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Patriot League

At higher-seeded schools

Thursday's Semifinals

Boston U. 84, Army 68, OT

Holy Cross 71, Lehigh 54

Sunday's Championship

Boston U. vs. Holy Cross, 11 a.m.

Southland Conference

At The Legacy Center, Lake Charles, La.

Thursday's championship

SE Louisiana 66, Lamar 57

Southwest Athletic Conference

At Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

Thursday's first round

Alabama St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 61

Southern U. vs. Prairie View, (n)

Today's Semifinals

Alabama St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 11 a.m.

Jackson St. vs. Southern U.-Prairie View winner, 5:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Today's semifinals

Stephen F. Austin vs. Cal Baptist, 2 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Grand Canyon, 4:30 p.m.