Daylight saving time nears

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m., and it is the time to set clocks forward one hour from standard time for the upcoming summer months.

Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services would like to remind residents it is a good time to change smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector batteries and check to make sure those devices are in working order, according to a news release.

Also, people who live in the city limits of Pine Bluff who need a smoke detector can get one free from the fire department by calling (870) 730-2048. An appointment will be set and members of the fire department will come to the residence and install a smoke detector and offer a home survey.

The fire department also offers:

Reflective, adhesive, numbers for people's homes if they don't have a visible address.

Free blood pressure checks at local fire stations.

Details: (870) 730-2048.

Governor to attend Stuttgart event

Gov. Sarah Sanders will attend Be Pro Be Proud's Grand Prairie Draft Day at 9 a.m. March 28 at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart.

Be Pro Be Proud Arkansas is a workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers, according to a news release.

Sanders will join business leaders from across the state to encourage local high school students to pursue skilled careers to help fill the nationwide workforce shortage.

Presented by Riceland Foods, Be Pro Be Proud's Grand Prairie Draft Day events will be held from March 28-30.

Sponsored by the SHRM Foundation, the event is held across four Arkansas cities. It connects employers with qualified students who've pre-matched with their industry.

The event will also feature Wendi Safstrom, president of the SHRM Foundation; Randy Zook, president and chief executive officer of the ASCC/AIA and the AIA Foundation; Chancellor G. Keith Pinchback of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas; Jeffry McKinney, Stuttgart School District superintendent; Bethany Hildebrand, president and CEO of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce; and Andrew Parker, executive director of the AIA Foundation and Be Pro Be Proud Inc. Details: https://bit.ly/BeProBeProudDraftDay.

Home and Garden Show set

The annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall.

The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, according to a news release.

This year's theme is: "DELTA BLOOMS AND BEES." Admission is free to the public.

"It promises to be spectacular featuring lots of vendors, a kids' zone, and guest speakers who will share their knowledge on how to improve your gardening skills whether it be flowers or vegetables and raising bees and harvesting the honey," according to a news release.

The home and garden show will also feature various flowers and plants for sale, raffles and other activities.

Family portrait fundraiser set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8X10 picture, two 5X7 pictures and eight wallet size pictures.

For tickets, appointments, or details contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937.