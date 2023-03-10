Convicted felon from Rogers gets 15 years in federal prison after being caught with 4 pounds of meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A previously convicted felon living in Rogers was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after selling methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Francisco Trujillo, 26, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Drug Enforcement Administration agents investigated large-scale meth trafficking in Northwest Arkansas in late 2020. During the investigation, an informant, working at the direction of the DEA, bought meth from Trujillo.

On Dec. 3, 2021, DEA agents, along with representatives from Arkansas Probation and Parole, did a home compliance check on Trujillo, who was on parole from a felony conviction. Agents found about 4 pounds of meth.

Trujillo was subsequently charged in federal court via grand jury with drug trafficking and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to possessing the meth and intending to distribute it.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.