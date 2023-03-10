The world in brief: Deaths reported in German shooting





Deaths reported in German shooting

BERLIN -- Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and several people were killed or wounded, police said.

The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few miles north of the downtown area of Germany's second-biggest city.

"We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals," police spokesman Holger Vehren said.

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.

The scene of the shooting was the Jehovah's Witnesses' Kingdom Hall, a modern and boxy three-story building next door to an auto repair shop.

Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly.

He said that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police did not have to use their firearms.

Vehren said there was no indication that a shooter was on the run and that it appeared likely that the perpetrator was either in the building or among the dead.

Palestinian opens fire on Tel Aviv street

TEL AVIV, Israel -- A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowded street in central Tel Aviv late Thursday, wounding three people before he was shot and killed, Israeli officials said. The shooting came hours after an Israeli military raid killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.

The incidents were the latest violence in a year-long wave of Israel-Palestinian fighting that shows no signs of slowing.

The Tel Aviv shooting occurred on Dizengoff Street, a popular thoroughfare filled with shops and restaurants. The city was filled with people on Thursday night, the start of the Israeli weekend, and as anti-government protests were taking place.

The MADA rescue service said one of the wounded was in critical condition, while Zaka, another medical service, said the shooter was killed.

An image on social media showed what was believed to be the attacker standing in the middle of the road as he pointed a pistol. Dozens of police and rescuers rushed to the scene, which was quickly cordoned off.

Earlier Thursday, three Palestinian militants were killed in a shootout with Israeli troops in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Nayef Malaisha, 25 and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22, and said they were shot by Israeli fire during the military operation. A fourth man was hospitalized with a bullet wound in his head, authorities added.

Afghan bomb kills governor, 2 others

ISLAMABAD -- A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two others in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif on Thursday, a Taliban police spokesman said.

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief.

Zabihullah Mujahid, main spokesman for the Taliban's government, said an investigation has begun but did not provide additional details.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group -- known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province -- is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021.

Attack leaves 36 dead in Congo village

GOMA, Congo -- At least 36 people were killed by extremists in conflict-riddled eastern Congo, the military said on Thursday. The Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel militia with links to the Islamic State group, killed civilians in Mukondi village in North Kivu province, said Congo army spokesman in Beni town, Capt. Anthony Mwalushayi.

"The enemy made the incursion into the chiefdom of Bashu and managed to kill 36 of our compatriots and burned some residents' huts in the area," he said. Several people were injured in Wednesday night's attack and an investigation has been launched to search for the missing, he said.

Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources and some to protect their communities. The ADF has been largely active in North Kivu province but has recently extended its operations into neighboring Ituri province and to areas near the regional capital, Goma.

The ADF rebels are accused by the U.N. and rights groups of targeting, maiming, raping and abducting civilians, including children. Earlier this month the United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that could lead to the capture of the group's leader, Seka Musa Baluku.

The attack began around 7 p.m. Wednesday when men with guns and machetes stormed the village and started indiscriminately killing people, witnesses told The Associated Press by phone.





Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday March 9, 2023 after one or more people opened fire in a church. The Hamburg city government says the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district on Thursday evening. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)



Police block the shooting attack site Thursday in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP/Oded Balilty)





