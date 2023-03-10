District’s search fails for merger partner

The Marvell-Elaine School District failed to find a satisfactory school district merger partner by a March 1 deadline, leaving the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to identify one or more districts to absorb the tiny system in Phillips County for the 2023-2024 school year.

Stacy Smith, deputy commissioner in the state agency, told the state Board of Education on Thursday that state leaders will have a recommendation on an administrative annexation of the Marvell-Elaine system to one or more other districts by the Education Board's April 13 meeting.

That recommendation will be made in consultation with community members from the 302-student Marvell-Elaine school system, she said.

"It's not easy for us or for them," Smith told the Education Board at a meeting Thursday that was attended by Marvell-Elaine area residents and alumni of Phillips County area schools. "We both know the priority is the kids and setting them up for success."

State Board Chairman Ouida Newton of Leola proposed that the board's April meeting be held in the Marvell-Elaine district. At that meeting, the state leaders would present their recommendations, the Marvell-Elaine district would respond and the Education Board would make a decision.

In December, the Education Board denied the Marvell-Elaine School District's request to operate with fewer than the legally required 350-student minimum.

The board voted 8-0 to deny the district's proposed enrollment waiver after a lengthy presentation by state leaders on inadequate staffing and poor quality instruction in the district that in November was classified as being Level 5/in need of intensive support.

Level 5/intensive support is the highest level of state-provided academic support to districts.

There is a bill now pending in the Arkansas Legislature that could take the merger decision out of the hands of the state leaders.

Since December, Senate Bill 262 to discontinue requiring districts to have 350 or more students to remain independently operating school systems has been been introduced and passed by the Arkansas Senate. It is now pending in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Asked if the bill -- if it becomes law -- has the potential to make state action on Marvell-Elaine unnecessary, agency spokeswoman Kimberly Mundell said the bill has not been made law at this point and the agency "can't answer hypothetically."

Act 60 of 2004 set 350 as the minimum enrollment a district must have to be able to operate. As a result of that law, dozens of Arkansas school systems -- including the once separate Marvell and Elaine systems -- were merged with each other or with other districts.

A 2015 statute subsequently allows districts to qualify for a state Board of Education waiver of the minimum 350-student requirement if conditions regarding student achievement, finances and the condition of school facilities are met. If a district doesn't meet all of the conditions, the state Education Board has the discretion to grant a waiver or not.

Residents of and friends to the Marvell-Elaine School District on Thursday appealed to the Arkansas Board of Education to help the district avoid a consolidation plan that would be detrimental to students. Of particular concern were the long distances that students from the Elaine community might have to travel to and from school should the district be absorbed by one or more other districts.

Elaine Scaife , a graduate of Marvell High and a member of the board of Marvell Community Empowerment Inc., pointed out to the Education Board that in 2021 it had allowed the Dollarway elementary and high school campuses to remain open when the Dollarway district was annexed to the Pine Bluff School District. She asked that a similar plan be allowed for the Marvell-Elaine campuses. She suggested that the Marvell-Elaine district be similarly annexed to the Barton, Helena-West Helena or Clarendon districts.

Scaife said that in light of the newly signed Arkansas LEARNS Act, a comprehensive overhaul of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education, her organization would prefer that Marvell-Elaine combine with a charter school system or some other entity to form a public "transformation" campus.

The LEARNS Act allows for transformation campus.

Marvell-Elaine students are bright and can learn, said Scaife, who asked that the burden of travel to and from school be placed on adults and not on the students.

Ovell Hamilton, a 1985 graduate of nearby Barton High School and now a historian affiliated with Morehouse College in Georgia, urged that Marvell-Elaine become the first public school system to become part of the "Metaverse," which is a virtual educational program used at the college and university level. He said the Metaverse program would not only enable students to virtually experience world sites but also help the Marvell-Elaine system offset the cost and demand for teachers by using teachers on the virtual platform.

"This would transform education in rural Arkansas," Hamilton said.