EDITORIAL: Bravery heard from

Sometimes in politics, the handlers will tell you what not to say. Shut up, they explain. It worked well in the last presidential election. In a moment of clarity, the winner might even admit it.

One thing the handlers will definitely advise against: Talking about restructuring entitlements. Oh! The third rail! Don't touch it, Mr./Mrs. Candidate. You'll regret it on election night.

Comes now Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, former UN ambassador, and current presidential candidate. Dispatches from Iowa (of course) say she didn't just tip-toe on the third rail, she leaned against it and gave it a sharp poke with the elbow.

Nikki Haley, in the beginnings of a national campaign no less, called for changing the retirement age and limiting Social Security and Medicare benefits for wealthier Americans.

"The first thing you do is you change the retirement age of the young people coming up so that we can try and have some sort of system for them," Ambassador Haley said, according to CNN.

Her specifics were missing. But this is a brave stand to take. And a responsible one.

Of course, progressives on her left, and populists in her own party, will try to muddle her message. And may be successful. Because people are easily spooked when simple, and simplistic, arguments are boiled down to bumperstickers.

But every responsible, and realistic, case for solidifying entitlements goes something like this: Everything stays the same for current senior citizens--nothing changes. In fact, nothing changes for those over 50. Or even over 40. Because they've made their plans. You can't pull the rug, or the money, out from under them now.

But for those who are still young, things will have to change to save the Social Security system. For example, maybe for those who are 35 today, they can't draw Social Security checks early at 62. And maybe for those under 25 today, the full retirement age will have to be moved up to 70 or 72. And maybe for those who aren't even born yet, that age should be even higher.

"You reform the entitlements, but you do it in a way that you don't take anything away from seniors or people who are getting ready to retire," Ms. Haley said. "You focus on the new generation, you focus on what's next."

This is responsible. And because she'll likely get roasted for it, this is brave.

As for the second part, about "limiting ... Medicare benefits for wealthier Americans," that's what the government types call Means Testing. The CEO of Coca-Cola doesn't need a Medicare number.

These changes would keep these programs around for future generations. With minimal pain.

The fact that it is brave to take such a stand, however, shows you just how dishonest and shallow politics in this country have become.