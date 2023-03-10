EDITORIAL: Whither NATO?

The National Association of Theatre Owners said this week that the number of movie screens in the United States has shrunk by 2,165 in the last three years.

We can understand why. During the pandemic, people didn't want to be around other people in closed environments--and in some cases, were told not to be around other people by their governments. This doubtless had theater owners on edge.

Strange thing, though, is that the number of theaters around the world actually went up during the covid years--by nearly 6 percent.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Cinema Foundation report says there are 107 movies set to be released in 2,000 or more theaters this year, up dramatically from 71 in 2022 and down only somewhat from 112 in 2019."

We welcome a comeback in the theater business. There is something special about sitting down in a dark theater and watching a large movie screen with a big box of popcorn and a sweater because it's too cold with a crowd of people who laugh and scream along with you. Surely we would have actually "gotten" the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" if we'd seen it on the big screen.