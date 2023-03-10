Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Wesley Graves, 31, of 12550 Cannon Road in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Graves was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Juan Torres, 19, of 2422 W. Easy St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Torres was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Shandra Jarrett, 40, of 23057 U.S. 412 East in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Jarrett was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

Resmond Banke, 47, of 301 35th St. Apt. 15 in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Banke was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Matthew Sasser, 34, of 16220 Sycamore Lane in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering, aggravated assault on family or household member and false imprisonment. Sasser was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Nash James, 31, of 8240 S. Morningstar Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. James was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Naomi Milne, 23, of 620 Oak Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Milne was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Johnny Spence, 58, of 13860 Arkansas 170 in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Spence was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.