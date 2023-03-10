Executive director of state's teacher retirement system resigns

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's executive director, Clint Rhoden, said Friday that he has tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

Rhoden, who was hired as the system's executive director Oct. 31, 2018, said he told the system's board of trustees on Thursday that he made a commitment to the system's staff, members and himself to serve in the post for three legislative sessions.

"The legislative package of bills sponsored by the ATRS Board is now officially Arkansas law," he said.

Rhoden said it has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve the board, the system's staff and the thousands of system members across the state.

"I look forward to working with ATRS board and staff over the next couple of months as I transition to the next adventure in my life," he said.

Rhoden said his resignation will become effective sometime in April.

His resignation comes after he asked a Senate committee on Tuesday to completely exempt state government's retirement systems from a bill that would require the state treasurer and public entities to divest certain investments with financial services providers on a list maintained by the state treasurer due to the use of environmental, social justice or governance-related metrics.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, told the committee the bill has been amended in good faith to minimize the impact of the bill on state government's retirement systems.

Rhoden said "none of the legislative session had anything to do" with his resignation. He said he had planned to resign at this time for about six months.

State Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, said Rhoden has done an outstanding job at the teacher retirement system, which has posted an investment return among the top 10% of the nation's public pension systems.

"I hate to see him go," said Warren, a co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs. "He has been as good as anyone we have had."

The teacher retirement system is state government's largest retirement system with more than $20 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.