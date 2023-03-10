The nation in brief: FDA adds density to breast exam data





FDA adds density to breast exam data

WASHINGTON -- All U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot.

The new requirements, finalized Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, are aimed at standardizing the information given to millions of women following scans to detect breast cancer. Regulators first proposed the changes in 2019 and health care providers will have 18 months to comply with the policy.

Some states already require that women receive information on breast density.

About half of women older than 40 have dense breasts, with less fatty tissue and more connective and glandular tissue. That tissue appears white on X-rays, the same color as growths in the breast, making mammograms harder to read. Dense breast tissue is one of the factors that can increase a woman's chances of developing cancer.

Under the new rules, women with dense breasts will receive a written memo alerting them that their status "makes it harder to find breast cancer." Those patients will also be directed to speak with their doctor about their results.

Professional guidelines don't specify next steps for women identified with dense breasts, but some physicians may recommend additional forms of scanning, including ultrasound or MRI.

Cuccinelli drops Trump, backs DeSantis

WASHINGTON -- A former White House official who helped implement Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies is breaking ranks with the former president and encouraging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pursue the presidency in 2024.

Ken Cuccinelli, a former attorney general of Virginia, was a top official at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's term in office. He defended the administration's efforts to crack down on immigration, once suggesting that the inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming "huddled masses" of immigrants to American shores referred only to "people coming from Europe."

But Cuccinelli announced Thursday that rather than support Trump's third bid for the White House, he is launching Never Back Down PAC, a political action committee that will support a potential DeSantis run.

Cuccinelli's decision is one of the most high-profile defections by a former Trump stalwart in the early stages of the campaign season.

"I have been speaking to many grassroots conservative activists around the country who are very enthusiastic for Governor DeSantis to run for President in 2024," Cuccinelli said in a statement. "The energy is there, grassroots conservatives see the Governor as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024."

Ex-Trump attorney censured in Colorado

DENVER -- Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump's reelection campaign and a prominent conservative media figure, has been censured by Colorado legal officials after admitting she repeatedly made false statements about the 2020 presidential election.

Ellis acknowledged making 10 "misrepresentations" on television and Twitter during Trump's fight to stay in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, according to the censure from the office of attorney regulation counsel in Colorado, where Ellis is from.

The statements include claiming on Jeanine Pirro's Fox News show on Dec. 5, 2020, that "we have over 500,000 votes (in Arizona) that were cast illegally" and telling the conservative network Newsmax on Dec. 15 that Trump was "the true and proper victor."

On Nov. 20, 2020, Ellis appeared on the Newsmax show of former Trump spokesman Sean Spicer and said: "with all those states (Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia) combined we know that the election was stolen from President Trump and we can prove that."

"Respondent, through her conduct, undermined the American public's confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public," wrote Bryon Large, the disciplinary judge in the case.

N.Y. concert stampede deaths up to 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend concert by the rapper GloRilla in western New York, police said Thursday.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse was the only person who remained hospitalized following the performance by the Memphis rap star and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.

Two other women -- Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester -- also died, and several people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concert-goers who surged toward the exits after the show.

Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

The city refused to renew the venue's entertainment license Wednesday, effectively shutting it down while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway, said Patrick Beath, the city's deputy corporation counsel.





