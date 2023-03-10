Gravette schedules spring cleanup for March 20-25

GRAVETTE -- The city has scheduled its annual spring cleanup for March 20-25.

Trash bins will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday or until full.

The self-service bins will be located at the old bus barn property at 406 Charlotte St. S.E. Proof of residency within the city limits is required, and use of the bins is limited to those living inside the city limits, which includes the eastern Gravette area of Hiwasse.

Users must be able to load items into the bins. There is no cost.

Tires, electronics, flammable liquids, paint or coolant are not allowed.

The next citywide cleanup will be in the fall.