Police beat: Gun, drugs found by NLR police

Gun, drugs found by NLR police

North Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who they say had a gun illegally and ran from them, according to an arrest report.

Two officers around 4:28 p.m. said they spotted a suspicious person, identified as Randy Williams, 57, of Little Rock standing near a car that is registered to him and had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. The location where the officers spotted him was redacted from the report by a Pulaski County jail employee.

The report does say, however, that Williams ran from police toward 16th Street and Pike Avenue and threw away a black bag that contained a loaded 9mm pistol. He is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Officers also found a pipe on Williams' person, a bag of marijuana near his vehicle and more marijuana and a scale in the vehicle itself.

Williams faces three felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by certain persons and drug possession -- as well as two misdemeanor drug paraphernalia counts and a misdemeanor fleeing charge. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night in lieu of $10,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

LR man to face felony charges

Little Rock police on Wednesday evening arrested a man who faces multiple felony charges after he threatened a woman with a gun during a robbery, according to an arrest report.

Officers were responding to a report of a battery around 5:15 p.m. when they made contact with a woman who said that Michael Stewart, 23, of Little Rock took her gun from her and pointed it at her, threatening to kill her and taking her phone and keys, the report says.

The location of the arrest had been redacted from the report by a Pulaski County jail employee.

Stewart fled the area on foot and when police arrested him, he said he hid the gun and stolen items in an abandoned house on Valentine Street, where officers found them, the report says. Stewart is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

He faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one each of possession of a firearm by certain persons, first-degree terroristic threatening, theft of property and aggravated robbery. All are felony charges.

Stewart was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night in lieu of $200,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Teen charged with threatening

A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult with terroristic threatening after North Little Rock police arrested him around noon Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding around 12:06 p.m. to a report of armed men in a car outside the McDonald's at 4008 McCain Blvd. said they spoke with Calvin Woods of Jacksonville, who was a passenger in a vehicle. The 911 caller stated that he had had an ongoing issue with Woods and that the teenager had shot at his house in October.

When police had Woods step out of the car, they reported seeing a 9mm Glock pistol on the floorboard near him. Woods ran from police but officers tackled and arrested him, the report says.

Another witness told police that Woods had come into the McDonald's and said he would "spray this place up," which the witness took as a threat to shoot him, according to the report.

Woods told officers that he just got food at the restaurant and that the gun was not his, the report says. He faces a felony count of terroristic threatening and misdemeanor counts of being a minor in possession of a handgun, fleeing and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail after his arrest.