DEAR HELOISE: I've worked behind the makeup counter at a very well-known department store for the last seven years. One thing I've discovered is that many people buy lipstick regularly and have anywhere from 10 to 15 different shades -- more than they'll ever need.

The truth is that the vast majority of people only need about three or four shades at most. Over time, the wrong shades of lipstick will dry out or sit unused in a drawer because the person who bought them didn't like that color. It did nothing for their skin tone, eyes or hair color.

Instead of throwing away money on a color that does not enhance their skin tones, they should let a makeup salesperson help them select the correct color. We are trained to help people find the right shades, for everything from eyebrow pencils to foundation.

-- Jodie T., Denver

DEAR READER: I have to say, I've been guilty of buying the wrong shade of just about every type of cosmetic. I finally took time to consult with an expert (a makeup artist in New York) who corrected my mistakes. Our natural coloring changes as we age and that lovely shade of pink we wore in our 20s no longer does the job.

Every few years, I get a reevaluation of what colors I should use because I don't want to look like a ghost or a ghoul at one of my speaking engagements.

DEAR HELOISE: What are the current laws regarding medication taken aboard an airplane while traveling?

-- Gavin and Betty K., Grand Forks, N.D.

DEAR READERS: You don't have to present your medication unless it's in a liquid form. Liquid meds are allowed in your carry-on bag in excess of 3.4 ounces, in reasonable quantities.

While you need not carry your liquid medications in a plastic zip-close bag, I always do, because it's just an added precaution against spillage. If you do not want to have your medication X-rayed, you can ask for a visual inspection, but you will have to request this before your medication is in the X-ray tunnel.

It's not required to have medication in the prescription bottle, but state laws vary, and it would be advisable to call the airport to check and make sure your medication will not be confiscated. I also recommend carrying all medication in a carry-on bag in case your luggage is lost.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com