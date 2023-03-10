



Happy birthday (Mar. 10): As you show yourself more and more unconditional love, your grip on destiny allows for easier steering. You'll need less from the world, but you'll be given more.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are many ways to make money, and the cost of things is changing all the time. Get excited about what you want without worrying about the price tag. There are deals to be made.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can do hard things. It's part of what makes you awesome. Mistakes are essential. The learning curve is part of the ride. It would be very boring to be good at everything, and annoying to others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The point isn't to find a better situation; the point is to be someone better. Any change you make to yourself will also change the situation. Help everyone on your team be a team player.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're not afraid of your own tears, which are agents of healing. But all things being equal, you'd rather work on creating an environment that supports your happiness. Today's secret recipe: more joy, fresh air and free time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're surrounded by talented people. Sometimes this comes with self-centeredness. You'll tolerate a certain amount of it, but, anyone who is only concerned with self-benefit is a liability to your projects.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have plenty of talent and you're always honing your skills. Right now, the thing to work on is belief in yourself and clarity of vision. When you're sure of what you want, you won't have to sell it. It will be apparent to all buyers.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Would you rather manage something you don't understand or understand something you can't manage? You'll have your choice. Either way, you have the gentle patience you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don't worry about filling the dead space. First of all, it's not really dead. It's alive with possibility. Leave room for the potential and you'll be surprised by what eventually strolls in on its own accord.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rest between events. If you push yourself too hard, you won't have the perspective you need to be at your best. Don't think of recovery as laziness; think of it as the body's turn to work. This is how you give your body a chance to catch up to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some people love to be first. It's better just to let them have that. First is not always the best position. You can be powerful from wherever you happen to be in the line. Trust the timing of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you have to explain why something is loving, it probably isn't. Loving acts have a feel to them. It lands like love and it is, or it doesn't and it's not. You can trust yourself to know the difference and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To some extent, you're the glue holding a group together. Whatever size your contribution may be, it's important and things wouldn't be the same without you. You're a terrific listener and you'll help someone feel seen.

LUNAR EXIT IN LIBRA: Like a conscientious partygoer, the Libra moon wants to make sure she says goodbye to everyone at the event before she makes her exit. She mixes with Venus, Mars, Neptune and Pluto before waving at the door. It’s not always easy to say what you need to say, but you’ll be glad that you did, especially if you can have the conversation before nightfall.



