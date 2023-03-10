How many Oscar winners can you predict?

In previous years we’ve assembled a panel of amateur Oscar “experts” to make predictions about who will win what Academy Award on Sunday night.

These guys were good — most of them were able to pick winners at about a 90% clip. Our news editor Joe Riddle mightn’t have had the best batting average over the years, but he was the outright winner several times.

Excellence is its own reward, but it’s not always that entertaining. So this year we thought we’d try something different: So you think you know the Oscars? Match wits with other cinephiles by entering our Oscars prediction contest!

The person with the most correct predictions will win an item from Mr. Big Shot Movie Man’s big bag of promotional swag, or a movie poster courtesy of Riverdale

10. And bragging rights until next year. (Bragging rights will be doubled if you’re able to beat Mr. Riddle’s record, which we’ll post in this space next week.) To play, go to arkansasonline.com/23oscarscontest The contest closes at noon CDT on Sunday. Make sure to get your entries in before then!

Legal note: All decisions are final. In the event of a tie, the winner will be selected at random from those with the most correct guesses. This contest is open only to legal residents of the state of Arkansas, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, WEHCO Media Inc. or any of its affiliate companies or members of their immediate families (spouses, children, siblings, parents) and/or persons living in the same household as such persons, whether or not related, are ineligible to enter this contest.