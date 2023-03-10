Doris Liebscher of the Berlin ombudsperson's office hailed the agency that runs the city's swimming pools for establishing "equal rights for all" and creating "legal certainty for the staff" as it responded to a discrimination complaint by deeming that women may go topless just like men.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's far-right premier, condemned antisemitic graffiti directed at her main rival, the new leader of the opposition Democratic Party, calling out a "shameful and indecent act" and saying the "offensive" message "is to be condemned with absolute firmness."

Jennifer Medley, a New Orleans judge who approved a court settlement lowering the number of signatures needed on a recall petition against the mayor, didn't disclose that she had signed the petition.

David Crawford, former police chief of Laurel, Md., could get life in prison after being convicted of setting fire to buildings owned by adversaries, leading law enforcement agencies on a sprawling investigation that linked a dozen arsons spanning a decade and crisscrossing several counties.

Mike Zabel, a Pennsylvania Democratic lawmaker, reversed course and submitted his resignation a week after being accused of sexual harassment, saying, "The toll is just too great on my family, and was too detrimental to my well-being; I need to focus on what matters."

Matt Fariss, a Virginia lawmaker, is accused of swerving his SUV toward a woman after they argued, striking her and leaving her with minor injuries, and was charged in what authorities are calling a hit-and-run.

Stuart Rayfield, chosen to be the new president of Columbus State University in Georgia, will be the first woman to lead the school and just the sixth chief since its founding in 1958.

Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy, said "I couldn't be prouder to name this future submarine [a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack sub] after John Dalton," who was "a proud submariner" who led the Navy in the 1990s and oversaw the integration of female sailors onto combat ships.

Ricardo Zambrano of Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said "I got lucky" with a gadget that shoots a net like Spider-Man's wrists to capture a pint-size burrowing owl aboard Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas after the bird took a two-week cruise.