James sparks Vols with three-pointers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Josiah-Jordan James had game-highs of 20 points and seven rebounds, leading No. 17 Tennessee past Mississippi 70-55 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Volunteers (23-9) will play No. 4 seed Missouri in the quarterfinals today.

"The start of this game they were relaxed and really making some shots," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "We got a little bit slow getting going. But I thought the second half we were able to pick up our intensity."

James made four three-pointers, including a shot on the Vols' first possession of the game. His three-pointer from the corner with 5 seconds left in the first half gave Tennessee a 39-33 lead at the break.

"Tennessee had the momentum going into the second half," interim Mississippi Coach Win Case said. "That last three-point shot by Jordan James was very tough for us to end the first half. I felt like they had the momentum going into the second half because of that three-point shot."

The Vols led 52-48 with 11 1/2 minutes left before increasing the margin to 64-50 on Julian Phillips' two free throws with 7 1/2 minutes to go.

Santiago Vescovi added 15 points for the Vols.

Myles Burns scored 14 points and also had three steals for Mississippi (12-21). Jae Brakefield and Murrell each had 12 points.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 69,

FLORIDA 68, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tolu Smith scored a career-high 28 points, including a go-ahead basket in overtime with 4.3 seconds left, and Mississippi State beat Florida.

Mississippi State (21-11) advances to play top-seeded Alabama in today's quarterfinals.

Smith started overtime with a three-point play and Cameron Matthews dunked it on Mississippi State's next possession. Dashawn Davis had his second consecutive assist that led to a dunk when he lobbed it for Shawn Jones Jr. for a highlight finish and a 64-59 lead. Florida missed a three-pointer and Smith extended the lead to seven points with a shot in the lane, off another assist by Davis.

Florida freshman Riley Kugel made a three-pointer with 37.1 seconds left to pull within 67-64 and Mississippi State turned it over near midcourt before Kugel was fouled on a drive. Kugel made two free throws, the Bulldogs turned it over again and Niels Lane scored with 11.8 left to give Florida a 68-67 lead.

Mississippi State elected not to call a timeout and Davis drove the lane to find Smith open for a basket. The Bulldogs called a timeout to set up their defense. Florida guard Myreon Jones inbounded it and got it back but his long three-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Shakeel Moore scored 12 points of his 13 points in the first half for Mississippi State. Davis added nine rebounds and eight assists. Smith also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kugel finished with 14 points for Florida (16-16). Jones was held scoreless in the first half and finished with 11 points. Kowacie Reeves also scored 11 points.

Florida scored the final six points of regulation on three-pointers by Jones, who had a chance to win it at the buzzer but his three-pointer came up short.

