Jury says man mentally ill, not vindictive, when he shot up Fayetteville house

FAYETTEVILLE -- A jury deliberated more than eight hours over two days before finding a Fayetteville man was suffering from mental disease or defect when he fired nine shots into an occupied home.

Million Josiah Tilly, 23, shot up a house on Mount Sequoyah where a woman with whom he once had a short relationship was living with her mother. The woman rejected Tilly's advances and asked him to leave her alone, according to testimony.

Tilly was charged with committing a terroristic act, possession of a firearm by a person who had previously been involuntarily committed to a mental facility and fleeing from police.

The jury Thursday found Tilly innocent of committing terroristic act and fleeing by reason of mental disease or defect. He was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a person who had previously been involuntarily committed, but Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay vacated the charge.

Prosecutors said Tilly fired nine shots into four rooms of the house.

Prosecutors and police say Tilly also fired shots into multiple rooms at a Fayetteville hotel on Aug. 9, 2020, three days earlier.