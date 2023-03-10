Overlooking values

The idea of public notices being taken out of the newspaper and put online assumes everyone has access and know how to use tech gadgets. Besides, public notices have companionship with news and in-depth reporting, sports, weddings, obituaries, crossword puzzles, comics, social and entertainment events, advice columns, stock market reports and more, all of which represent one big family of information making the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette one of the top newspapers in America.

Should this newspaper be curtailed or even closed due to lack of support in the form of public notices, the loss would be far beyond imagination. As many things are going online these days, the red state might find all its business taken online and communications among departments more garbled. This does seem to be an age where money dominates thinking and feeling. So money saved here can go to spending more there, which is any housekeeper's way of doing things. A focus on money may cause serious overlooking of values.

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock

His legacy in the law

Last Sunday, Arkansas lost one of its native sons, Jack Holt Jr.

I first met Jack when I was a second-year law student almost 50 years ago. He was practicing law with two of the finest gentlemen I have ever met, Gene Bailey and Walls Trimble. He hired me to help him do legal research in the Susan McMillan murder case. And after I left the United States attorney's office, we would practice law together for two years before I started my own firm.

During those days, the backbone of the criminal justice system was the private criminal-defense lawyer. It was before public defenders and criminal-defense lawyers were appointed, with little or no pay, to represent the indigent.

While I am confident that much will be written about Jack's accomplishments as our Supreme Court chief justice, for me, his legacy lies in his time as a warrior in the criminal- defense arena.

When Jack first began defending the accused, criminal-defense lawyers were generally held in low regard by the establishment Bar. They were given little credit for battling in Arkansas courts against the odds. But Jack and other warriors like Reggie A. Eilbott of Pine Bluff, Bob Compton of El Dorado, E.J. Ball of Fayetteville, and Dale Price of Little Rock inspired the next generation of lawyers by showing them that there was honor, pride and esteem in representing accused citizens with zeal.

SAMUEL A. PERRONI

Fayetteville

Choice tells a story

Did anyone besides me notice our governor signing the LEARNS Act into law with a Sharpie? Imitation of her mentor?

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Hurts public schools

I would like to address some issues with the LEARNS Act. I am voicing my opposition because I feel it will be detrimental to public education.

First of all, when all teachers are given a $50,000 starting salary across the board, how will that affect those teachers who bring a wealth of experience and whose salaries, at this juncture, are only now at the $50,000 mark? As stated, they can possibly only expect another $2,000 raise. This devalues the experience that these teachers have earned. Next, roughly 15 percent of a school district's money goes to teacher retirement. When all teachers have at least a guaranteed $50,000 salary, something has to change, and I fear this will affect future teacher retirement.

Another concern is the school vouchers. When parents can choose the school that best suits their child, those parents who can economically afford it are apt to switch schools. When students leave school districts, the district money follows. Small schools cannot stand the strain of losing students; they will struggle to remain viable until consolidation occurs. When schools close, communities die, stores close, and job opportunities are lost. Is perhaps this LEARNS Act leading toward consolidation?

Lastly, I am against repealing the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act. Teaching demands a high level of professionalism and integrity; however, without the parameters of law to ensure that proper procedures and guidelines are followed, then personality differences can determine a teacher's dismissal.

I am disappointed that our lawmakers have rushed this through. I have spoken with many area educators who say that their voices have not been heard, nor have they been consulted for educational input. I am doubtful that this act will fix the "woes" of education. In fact, I really do not think that the majority of our public schools need fixing. Why not just work on the ones that do?

MARY FOSHEE

Hot Springs

On selective editing

The regulation time for a pro football game is 60 minutes, but the games are over three hours long. However, the amount of actual play is less than 14 minutes. How easy it would be to put together a film of the players standing around in a circle, talking to the officials or just getting a drink and claim that no violence had even occurred. What football game?

What Fox News has done with the Jan. 6 video is the definition of gaslighting. After the revelations from the Dominion defamation lawsuit that Fox News is less than honest, nobody should be shocked it would do this. After all, it is what it does.

STEVE BONNER

Hot Springs