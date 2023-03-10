LIVE! Music: Sam Hunt comes to Walmart AMP, music all weekend

Sam Hunt is bringing his Summer On The Outskirts 2023 tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose to the Walmart AMP at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. today. Standard ticket prices range from $34.75-$119.75 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com or by calling 443-5600.

ELSEWHERE

The Jazz Noon Show starts at noon with a jazz band directed by Steve Kesner and Jazz Catz directed by Don Bailey in the Reynolds Room of Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, 800 N. 50th St. in Fort Smith.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Bill Callahan will perform at 8 p.m. today at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Tickets at linktr.ee/onthemapshows.

Maple Street, Kin and Company and Vagabond Grove play at 8 p.m. today at at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

Happy Hour with Earl and Them and Dawn Cate Band starts at 6 p.m. and the Mixtapes perform at 9 p.m. today; Dylan Earl, Lee Bains + the Glory Fires, Jess Harp and Yaint start at 7 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Down Home Punch performs at 7 p.m. tonight and Honky Tonk Night with Jukebox Confession starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com

1 oz. Jig hosts a Funk Party starts at 9:30 p.m. at Chelsea's Corner Bar at 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs.

Melody Pond performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville. melodypondband.com.

Hoppy Hour Comedy show with the River Valley Comics starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Road, Fort Smith.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com