LIVE UPDATES: Hogs-Aggies in SEC Tournament

9:42, 1H - Arkansas 18, Texas A&M 12

Another impressive stretch offensively for the Razorbacks.

Nick Smith is up to 9 points on 3 of 5 from the field, and Anthony Black has 2 points and 2 assists. Smith threw a lob to Black just before the media timeout and Black was fouled.

Officials ruled it a Flagrant 1 foul after reviewing the play. Two free throws and the ball for Arkansas.

Makhi Mitchell, early on, has been great. He has 2 points, 2 blocks and 2 steals. Twin brother Makhel also has 2 points and 2 rebounds.

Devo Davis knocked down a left-wing three earlier. He is tied for the team lead with two boards as well.

15:37, 1H - Arkansas 6, Texas A&M 6

Nick Smith is off to a strong start offensively.

The freshman, fresh off making the go-ahead shot last night against Auburn, buried his first two three-point attempts to put the Razorbacks up 6-2 early. The Aggies, though, answered with a pair of interior scores.

Texas A&M got a jumper and layup from Tyrece Radford, and Dexter Dennis added a dunk in a little bit of traffic. The Aggies are 3 of 8 from the field inside the arc.

All of Arkansas' shots have been threes. The Razorbacks are 2 of 4 from the floor to this point.

Texas A&M has a 3-0 edge on the offensive glass. Its first score tonight was a second-chance bucket.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Nick Smith, Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell

The Razorbacks used a late jumper from Smith and a pair of free throws from Davis in the final half-minute to beat Auburn 76-73 on Thursday and advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Black led Arkansas with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists against the Tigers, Smith added 14 points and Makhi Mitchell, in a reserve role, had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman wing Jordan Walsh pitched in 11 points off the bench.

Davis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and was partly responsible for holding Wendell Green to 2 of 8 from the field for 11 points, including 0 in the second half.

The Razorbacks split the regular-season series with the Aggies. Arkansas won 81-70 in Fayetteville to end January, then lost 62-56 at Reed Arena last month after leading by as many as 12 points.

Davis and Council each had 19 points in the first meeting, and Davis scored a team-high 14 points in the rematch. Smith played four minutes in the second game, which was his second back from injury.

KenPom data shows Arkansas is No. 18 in defensive efficiency this season and No. 22 block percentage. The Razorbacks held Texas A&M under 35% shooting on two-point attempts in both games.

Texas A&M’s starters: Wade Taylor, Tyrece Radford, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble and Henry Coleman

The Aggies are playing their first game at the SEC Tournament after receiving a double bye for finishing second in the league.

Taylor averaged 18 points in the teams’ two meetings this season. He had a game-high 18 points in the last matchup and sparked Texas A&M’s comeback in the second half beyond the arc.

Coleman had 18 points and 15 rebounds on Jan. 31 in Fayetteville and 7 points and 5 rebounds in College Station two weeks later.

A key for Arkansas will be limiting Radford, a versatile player who put up 14.5 points against the Razorbacks this season. Arkansas held him to 8-of-25 shooting on two-point attempts.

Dennis, a former teammate of Razorbacks wing Ricky Council, finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the last meeting. KenPom data shows he is in the top 10 in the conference in defensive rebound rate and top 25 in block percentage.

The Aggies are 8-1 since losing in Fayetteville. Their lone loss came at Mississippi State on Feb. 25. Overall, Texas A&M is 17-3 in its last 20 games.

Numbers to watch for the Aggies tonight: offensive rebounds and free throws attempted. Texas A&M is excellent in both of those areas.