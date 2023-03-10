Magnet problems force recall of coolers by Yeti

U.S. regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets detach from the products, risking serious injury or death if swallowed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission urged consumers to immediately stop using four recalled Yeti products and contact the cooler-maker for refund information. The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler and M30 soft cooler, versions 1.0 and 2.0.

Closures on the products can fail, resulting in detached magnets, the commission said. If swallowed, two or more of the high-powered magnets can attract to one another or to a metal object and become stuck in the digestive system.

The commission said if that happens, the issue can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning and death.

The coolers and gear bags were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Yeti and other stores, including Amazon, from March 2018 to January 2023.

The gear case sells for about $50 and the coolers for between $300 and $350. The company has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported, according to the commission.