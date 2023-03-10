Man found in back of truck facing charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A homeless man was arrested Wednesday after he was found staying in the back of a stolen U-Haul truck with 10 cats and a pit bull terrier, authorities said.

Steven James Richardson, 34, was arrested shortly before 1:30 p.m. on a charge of theft by receiving over $25,000, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bond and was set to appear March 20 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, a representative of U-Haul filed a report with the Garland County sheriff's office regarding a stolen truck.

He stated a U-Haul had been rented on Dec. 30, 2022, and was supposed to be returned the next day. The truck, which had a value of $30,000, had an Arizona license plate, and he provided the name it had been rented under.

Sheriff's investigators located the truck later that day in the parking lot of the Walmart at 4019 Central Ave. in Hot Springs, and a computer check of the vehicle identification number confirmed it was the one reported stolen.

Investigators approached the vehicle and spoke with a man, identified as Richardson, who was in the back of the truck in the cargo area, authorities said. Richardson was detained and made a spontaneous statement that he had rented the U-Haul "sometime in early January" and had not had a chance to return it, authorities said.

Richardson said he had rented the truck in a friend's name, authorities said. He was taken into custody at that time, and in searching the U-Haul further before transporting it, investigators discovered there were 10 cats and a pit bull terrier in the cargo area.

Hot Springs Animal Control was notified and responded to the scene to take possession of the animals.