LR bank branch sold

in $1.7 million deal

A group of Arkansas investors has purchased the Relyance Bank branch at 11000 Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock for $1.7 million. The branch was sold to ETFCP, LLC.

The 1,296-square-foot building is on 1.18 acres near Interstate-630, Financial Centre Parkway and Hardin Road. The new owners plan to reconfigure the property for a different use, Colliers of Arkansas said Thursday.

Relyance Bank relocated the branch to 16600 Chenal Parkway in August.

"This location greatly benefits from its convenient positioning near I-630 and I-430 as well as its easy access," said Brandon Rogers of Colliers. "It's a great place to add additional service for west Little Rock's financial corridor and our firm was happy to have had the opportunity to participate in the transaction."

Rogers, Mason Lewis and Kevin Huchingson of Colliers represented the bank in the transaction while Nick Garavaglia of CBRE St. Louis represented the buyer.

-- Andrew Moreau

ICE's Black Knight

buy opposed by FTC

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the Intercontinental Exchange proposed acquisition of mortgage software rival Black Knight on Thursday, alleging the tie-up would raise prices for mortgage lenders and home buyers.

The FTC said the deal would give ICE and Black Knight a significant position in the market for loan origination software. The combined company would also have the incentive to use its dominance to push customers to use its other mortgage services instead of those offered by rivals, the FTC said.

A copy of the complaint wasn't immediately available.

"This deal would reduce competition in key areas of the mortgage process, ultimately raising costs for lenders and home buyers," Patty Brink, acting deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.

In a statement, ICE said it would "vigorously oppose" the FTC's complaint.

ICE owns mortgage software company Ellie Mae, whose Encompass platform is the most widely used for loan origination. Black Knight's Empower is the second-biggest player in that market.

-- Bloomberg News

Index sheds 15.35,

wraps up at 792.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 792.86, down 15.35.

"The financials sector led equities lower with the S&P 500 Index closing below support at the 200-day moving average as confidence erodes ahead of February payroll data due [this] morning which is expected to increase the Federal Reserve's case to increase interest rates at their next meeting," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.