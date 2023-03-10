Notes and observations from Day 2 of spring football practice

The Arkansas football team returned to Walker Pavillion for its second day of spring practice Friday afternoon.

Here are some notes and observations from the media's hour-long viewing session on Day 2:

• Five players — Quincey McAdoo, Al Walcott, LaDarrius Bishop, Dominique Johnson and Luke Brown — were held out of practice for the second consecutive day. They remained on stationary bikes throughout the media viewing portion.

• Isaiah Sategna flashed his speed during multiple one-on-one battles. He blew past Jayden Johnson on a double move but Jacolby Criswell underthrew the ball.

• Criswell was picked off by Dwight McGlothern, who jumped an out route that was intended for Jaedon Wilson. The transfer quarterback also botched a hand-off exchange with Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, although the running back fell on the ball.

• Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson was glued to receivers throughout practice. He broke up the pass on all three of his one-on-one reps. Tyrone Broden came the closest to beating Johnson when he used every inch of his 6-7 frame to highpoint the ball, but Johnson shoved him out of bounds before the receiver got his feet down.

• As expected, Dan Enos' offense seems to have some pro-style wrinkles. There were several series with two-tight end sets. Quarterback KJ Jefferson also took multiple snaps under center during the last team portion.

• Nathan Bax is the heaviest tight end on the roster at 252 pounds and certainly seems to be the most physically imposing. He consistently blocked harder than everyone else in the position group during individual drills. In the team session, he got the better of defensive end Zach Williams on an outside run and tossed him to the ground.

Here is how the Razorbacks aligned during the fastball start:

First-Team Offense:

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Raheim Sanders

WR: Jaedon Wilson

WR: Isaiah Sategna

WR: Sam M'bake

TE: Nathan Bax

LT: Brady Latham

LG: Patrick Kutas

C: Beaux Limmer

RG: Josh Braun

RT: Andrew Chamblee

First-Team Defense:

DE: Landon Jackson

DT Cam Ball

DT Eric Gregory

DE: Jashaud Stewart

LB: Christopher Paul

LB: Jordan Crook

CB: Dwight McGlothern

CB: Lorando Johnson

S: Hudson Clark

S: Courtney Snelling

Nickel: Jayden Johnson

Second-Team Offense:

QB: Cade Fortin

RB: Rashod Dubinion

WR: Tyrone Broden

WR: Isaac TeSlaa

WR: Chris Harris

TE: Ty Washington

LT: Devon Manuel

LG: Terry Wells

C: Josh Street

RG: Ty'Kieast Crawford

RT: E'Marion Harris

Second-Team Defense:

DE: Zach Williams

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Marcus Miller

DE: Nico Davillier

LB: Antonio Grier

LB: Mani Powell

CB: Jaylon Braxton

CB: Landon Phipps

S: TJ Metcalf

S: Malik Chavis

Nickel: Dallas Young



















