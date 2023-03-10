GOLF

Ramey leads at Players

Chad Ramey managed to avoid stress and bogeys Thursday in The Players Championship for an 8-under 64, making him an unlikely leader on a TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., that rarely fails to deliver a surprise. Ramey had a one-shot lead over two-time major champion Collin Morikawa in mild conditions. Roughly half the field was at par or better. That doesn't mean it was devoid of drama. Hayden Buckley made an ace on the famed island green at the 17th, a hole he had only seen on TV until he arrived this week for his Players Championship debut. Aaron Wise lost four balls in a span of two holes -- in the water on the 17th, and then three consecutive tee shots in the drink left of the 18th fairway, where he closed with a 10, one short of the record for highest score on the closing hole. Rory McIlroy had his highest score in just over a year. The 2019 Players champion opened with a 6, closed with a 6 and was pretty ordinary in between on his way to a 76. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria shot a 71. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) posted a 72. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was at 2-under with two holes to play with the round was suspended.

FOOTBALL

Niners awarded 7 picks

The San Francisco 49ers added a league-high seven compensatory picks in next month's NFL Draft, giving them 11 total selections. The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Thursday for the upcoming draft on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo. Picks are awarded to teams in the third-through-seventh rounds with 32 of the picks based on teams losing more or better free agents than they acquired last offseason and the other five given for minorities hired as head coaches or general managers for other organizations. The 49ers got three of those five diversity picks in the end of the third round as rewards for developing Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, Ran Carthon and DeMeco Ryans in the last three hiring cycles. Cleveland and Kansas City got the other two diversity picks for general managers for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles. The Super Bowl-champion Chiefs also got two picks through the free agency formula to give them three total comp picks.

Texans lose 5th-round pick

The Houston Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year's draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson, the NFL announced Thursday. A review by the league determined the Texans provided their then-quarterback Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternate athletic facility in 2020. Clubs must report any player compensation or benefit as part of the salary cap requirements in the collective bargaining agreement.

Jets acquire safety Clark

The New York Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. New York agreed Thursday to send a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Baltimore, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can't announce trades until the NFL's new year begins next Wednesday. With Lamarcus Joyner scheduled to be a free agent after starting 14 games in his second season with the Jets, Clark would appear to be his replacement opposite Jordan Whitehead at safety.

BASKETBALL

Ewing out at Georgetown

Patrick Ewing was fired as men's coach at Georgetown on Thursday after the latest in a series of rough seasons at the school he led to a national championship as a player in the 1980s. Ewing was never a head coach at any level of the sport until getting the job with the Hoyas in 2017, and he leaves after a half-dozen years with a record of 75-109. His last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the arena where Ewing was a star for the NBA's New York Knicks for so many years. Georgetown went 7-25 this season.

Cal fires head coach

California men's coach Mark Fox was fired Thursday following the worst season in school history. The Golden Bears finished 3-29 in Fox's fourth season as coach following a 69-52 loss Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament against Washington State. Cal set a school record for most losses and worst winning percentage in a season. Cal went 38-87 in Fox's tenure, ending his final season on a 16-game losing streak.

TENNIS

Wawrinka wins in return

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka made a successful return to the BNP Paribas Open after four years away, beating qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Thursday. Wawrinka, a 37-year-old who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is now No. 100 after a series of operations to his left foot and left knee, hit 10 aces and won 28 of 33 first-serve points. His previous match at the hard-court tournament in the California desert was a loss to Swiss Davis Cup teammate Roger Federer in the third round in 2019. Wawrinka, the runner-up to Federer at Indian Wells in 2017, will face No. 26 seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round at the first Masters 1000 tournament of the season.

