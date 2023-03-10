Other Days

100 years ago

March 10, 1923

The honor of christening the new Broadway bridge has accorded to Miss Ruby Gibson, high school girl of El Dorado, it was announced by C.C Kavanaugh, chairman of the General Committee, last night. Miss Gibson was recently elected "Princess" to represent Union county, and in christening the bridge she will use, instead of water, a bottle of oil from the Busey Well at El Dorado, the discovery well.

50 years ago

March 10, 1973

For Herbert M. D. Munangatire it may have been "a little bit of home" Friday at College Station elementary school as he watched students portray various aspects of African culture in their black heritage studies. Munangatire, a Rhodesian, is a special consultant for the Office of Experimental Education at Indiana University at Bloomington, where he is taking graduate economics courses. He travels extensively talking with teachers and students about African culture and its relationship to black Americans.

25 years ago

March 10, 1998

The economic impact of Little Rock Air Force Base on the cities surrounding it was $321 million in 1997, about a $4 million increase over 1996, according to the U.S. Air Force. While there was an increase in money generated for the local economy, there were fewer airmen and civilian employees at the base. "There was a significant increase in salary at the same time that there was a small drop in people," said Maj. Phil Perry, commander of the 314th Comptroller's Squadron. "Salaries were increased by 2.8 percent, and there was an increase in the off-base living allowance. Those two factors helped increase the economic impact in the local economy."

10 years ago

March 10, 2013

After a six-year renovation and cleanup project, the building is to open its doors to patients Thursday for the first time since 1978. It is the new home of the Christian Charitable Medical Clinic, which for the past several years has operated out of borrowed space at the city's First Baptist Church. "We just really are looking forward to it and feel like we'll be able to better serve the community" in the new location, said Dr. Dale Goins, chairman of the clinic's board. The clinic building is among 30 formerly polluted sites around the state that have been certified for reuse under the Arkansas Brownfields Program since the program was established in 1995.