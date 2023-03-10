Sections
Severe weather forecasted Saturday for much of Arkansas

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 11:18 a.m.
This map from the National Weather Service shows Arkansas and which regions are forecasted to see severe weather Saturday, March 11. (National Weather Service/Twitter)

Saturday will bring a slight chance of severe weather across the central Arkansas region, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The weather service is forecasting that a few storms could develop in east Oklahoma and move southeast into Arkansas Saturday evening.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a brief tornado "cannot be completely ruled out," according to the briefing.

While the tornado potential — limited to southwest Arkansas — is categorized as "very low," the storm could include up to golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph winds.

The possibility of severe hail — forecast at a 15% chance —  will extend over a large portion of central, western, and southern Arkansas

